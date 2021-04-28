ISP seeks help identifying dead man

Apr. 28—RIPLEY COUNTY — Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post are requesting the public's help in identifying a man who was found deceased Tuesday in rural Ripley County.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded to a rural area west of Osgood after a man was found dead.

The man has not been identified and the cause of death is not known.

The man appeared to be a white male in his 30s or early 40s. He was approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He had distinct tattoos on his upper right arm.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death and to obtain more information to assist in identifying the man.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man is urged to call Detective Tracy Rohlfing at the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812) 689-5000. — Information provided