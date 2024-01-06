ISP seeks public's help with fatal Christmas incident investigation

Jan. 5—Troopers at Indiana State Police Putnamville Post seek the public's help as they look into a Dec. 25 incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 70.

The fatality occurred about 8:15 a.m on westbound I-70 near the 22 mile marker.

The person struck and killed was later identified by the Clay County Coroner's Office as Fredy Ramos Escobar, 33 of Kansas City, Kansas.

ISP on Friday said the investigation indicates the victim had stopped at a gas on Indiana 59 near Interstate 70 and was seen there with two other males. He got into a red passenger vehicle with the two males and a female, leaving the station.

About 20 minutes later, he was walking on Interstate 70 and was struck by a passenger vehicle. Police have said the driver of the striking vehicle immediately pulled over and called 911, fully cooperating with investigators. There were no other injuries.

Trooper Rondell Shelton asks that anyone with information or who may have seen something connected to this incident call ISP Putnamville, 800-225-8576.