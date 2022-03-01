ISP squad vehicle struck by DUI driver while trooper was assisting with separate DUI

Damage is visible to an Illinois State Police that was struck from behind over the weekend in Bloomington. The trooper, from District 6, was assisting a separate incident at the time.

BLOOMINGTON — One driving under the influence stop created an accident involving an Illinois State Police trooper that resulted in a second DUI situation early Saturday morning.

According to police reports, an ISP trooper from District 6 based in Pontiac, was sitting in his vehicle while assisting a Bloomington Police officer with a DUI investigation in the left lane of Prospect Road at 1:25 a.m. The fully marked ISP squad car, with emergency lights activated, was struck from behind.

A Volkswagen Utility, traveling southbound on Prospect near Hall Court, failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car.

Michael A. Tibbitts, 24, of Bloomington, was arrested by Bloomington Police for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations for hitting the ISP squad.

The Trooper was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

According to ISP records, there have already been nine squad cars struck in accidents related to the Move Over Law. Four troopers have been injured.

