ISP: Suspect in Evansville double homicide died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The man police named as a suspect in an Evansville double homicide last week died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Indiana State Police said.

Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, was declared dead at the scene in Harrison County, Indiana, after crashing his car during a short police chase. ISP spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said authorities now believe Robb shot himself at some point during the chase.

"Nobody witnessed anything happening as far as a gunshot," Huls said. "But evidence showed that’s most likely what happened.”

In a Tuesday news release, ISP said Harrison County Coroner Jeremy McKim preliminarily ruled the death a suicide. Police recovered a firearm from the scene, and McKim found that Robb had been shot in the head.

Evansville police believe Robb killed 68-year-old David Anthony Macke and 31-year-old Kara Frederick inside a home in the 700 block of North Saint Joseph Avenue late Thursday night.

In a news release Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County coroner's office said the two both died from gunshot wounds to the chest

Officers found Macke and Frederick dead after after a 911 caller told dispatchers she was inside a residence where shots had been fired. Several uninjured people were also inside.

"It seems that they were all at a local bar drinking and then gathered at this residence prior to the shooting," EPD spokeswoman Officer Taylor Merriss said during a news conference Friday. "They were able to tell the officer the kind of vehicle the (suspect) was driving — that it was gold in color and a passenger car."

Police pushed the vehicle description and other information out to central dispatch and state law enforcement agencies.

Early Friday morning, an Indiana State Police trooper in Corydon attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description publicized by Evansville police, ISP spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle told the Courier & Press.

"The driver refused to stop and there was a very brief chase that occurred," Ringle said. "He lost control and there was a single-vehicle crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

According to Frederick's obituary, she was a mother and "true river rat" with a large group of family and friends.

Macke was a father of two and grandfather of four who worked for Local 103 Ironworkers until he retired, his obituary states.

