ISP: Traffic stop leads to find of 60 grams meth

Jan. 6—Indiana State Police say they seized 60 grams of methamphetamine and made one arrest as a result of a traffic stop about 10 a.m. Thursday on Indiana 58 at Alexander Street near Carlisle.

Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute was booked into Sullivan County Jail on charges of dealing in meth over 10 grams (Class 2 felony), possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony) maintaining a common nuisance (Class 6 felony), operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangering a person (Class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor).

Trooper Austin Robertson stopped Ashburn for disregarding a stop sign and noticed criminal indicators, ISP said in a news release.

Sullivan City Police Officer Garrett Potter brought a police dog that alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search revealed 60 grams of meth, police said.

Ashburn displayed signs of impairment and agreed to submit to a certified chemical test and failed, police said.