ISP trooper critical after being struck by vehicle near downtown Indianapolis

An Indiana State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

The trooper was outside his car on I-65 near 30th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets when he was struck, Sgt. John Perrine with ISP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

No information was immediately released about the vehicle that struck the trooper or whether the driver stayed at the scene.

The article will be updated.

