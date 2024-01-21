ISP trooper critical after being struck by vehicle near downtown Indianapolis

Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

An Indiana State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

The trooper was outside his car on I-65 near 30th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets when he was struck, Sgt. John Perrine with ISP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

No information was immediately released about the vehicle that struck the trooper or whether the driver stayed at the scene.

The article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana trooper critical after being struck by auto in Indianapolis

Recommended Stories