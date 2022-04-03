ISP trooper finds, shoots suspect in Collinsville double homicide in Montgomery County

Police lights

A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Collinsville was shot and is in serious condition after pointing a gun at an Illinois State Police trooper after a police chase ended in Christian County Saturday afternoon, according to an ISP news release.

Neither the suspect's name nor the names of the two victims, both women, were immediately available.

A press conference was scheduled in Madison County on Sunday.

The encounter happened just north of Pana on U.S. 51 shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect's vehicle became partially disabled and then came to a stop.

When the suspect exited, a firearm was pointed in the direction of the ISP trooper. The trooper, a 26-year veteran of the force, then discharged the weapon in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect was brought to Springfield for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

After a call went out on the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network late Saturday morning, the suspect's vehicle was located on north bound on Illinois 127, near Hillsboro in Montgomery County, around 1 p.m.

A pursuit ensued after officers attempted a traffic stop, which was later joined by ISP troopers. The pursuit crossed Illinois 16 then north onto U.S. 51.

Pana is about 50 minutes southeast of Springfield.

The release said special agents of the ISP's Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events. Once the investigation is complete, the evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Christian County state’s attorney's office.

It wasn't immediately known what the relationship was between the suspect and the two women.

KSDK-TV reported that Collinsville police initially responded to a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a "possible disturbance." The police found the bodies of the two women outside of the home. The suspect was identified shortly after the discovery.

This story will be updated.

