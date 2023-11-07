ISP trooper injured in altercation during traffic stop released from Springfield Memorial

The Illinois State Police trooper injured after being shot during a traffic stop is heading home from the hospital, two weeks to the day after the incident.

ISP said that Trooper Dakotah "Kody" Chapman-Green was discharged from Springfield Memorial Hospital Tuesday, en route to recovery after an altercation on Oct. 24 during a traffic stop with Cristobal Santana, 37, of Chicago in the 1600 block of Toronto Road.

Santana was accused of shooting Chapman-Green 10 times – twice in the legs – and hitting the trooper with the firearm causing skull and facial fractures along with a brain bleed.

Santana was apprehended after a three-hour pursuit, with ISP being assisted by the Springfield Police Department and University of Illinois Springfield Police, among others. He also was injured during the incident and was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as he recuperated.

He is also a suspect in a Oct. 22 homicide in Chicago involving a special-education teacher in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. No charges have been filed in the case.

Santana is currently under pre-trial detention and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Chapman-Green family can do so through the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation either online or via mail at Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, Illinois 62705-2210. If donating online, denote the "Trooper Chapman-Green Fund" when filing the request.

