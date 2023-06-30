ISP trooper killed when fleeing car strikes him in Hendricks County, teen charged with murder

Jun. 30—Two Missouri teens were arrested after a stolen car they were in hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper Wednesday night in Hendricks County.

Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, of Franklin, had served ISP for five years. He is survived by his wife.

Smith was working on Ronald Reagan Parkway north of Interstate 70 while other officers pursued a stolen vehicle, according to an ISP news statement. He was throwing out stop sticks when the fleeing vehicle hit him, according to the statement. Smith was critically injured, given medical aid at the crash scene, and rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, Indianapolis, where he died.

Three persons who were in the stolen car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries in Indianapolis hospitals, ISP reported.

Driver Eddie P. Jones Jr., 18, Sikeston, was driving the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and is charged with murder, a level 1 felony, according to the statement.

Passenger DeMareon L. Curry, 19, Sikeston, is charged with auto theft, a level 5 felony.

A 15-year-old Missouri girl with them was listed as a missing person and will be turned over to authorities but will not be charged, according to ISP.

"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter said in the statement. "We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers."

Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris said, "No matter what uniform you wear in the law enforcement community, we are all brothers and sisters in arms. Our hearts go out to Trooper Smith's family and fellow troopers, and we ask the community to join us in continued support and prayers in this senseless tragedy."

State officials also expressed their condolences.

Gov Eric Holcomb issued a statement that read, "Janet and I offer our deepest condolences to the wife, family and close friends of Trooper Aaron Smith. Trooper Smith lived and died a hero. His everlasting inspiration is a painful reminder of what the best among us sacrifice every day when they leave the house. I encourage every Hoosier so inclined to right now stop and shower Trooper Smith's bride with prayer and be there for his fellow law enforcement members so shaken by this heartbreaking loss.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch issued a statement that read, "The Indiana State Police has faced yet another tragedy this year. My heart goes out to Officer Smith's wife and family. I will keep Superintendent Carter, all of the men and women of the Indiana State Police, and officer Smith's family in my prayers."