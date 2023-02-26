ISP: Vermillion County deputy and suspect shot

Feb. 25—Both a Vermillion County deputy and an attempted murder suspect were shot at the conclusion of chase Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Deputy Joey Wilson, a five-year veteran with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department was shot and the leg and foot and is scheduled for surgery today, Sgt. Matt Ames said in a news release.

The suspect, Justin Henry, 46, of Urbana, Illinois, was taken first to Union Hospital Clinton and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:15 p.m. at Indiana 71 and Vermillion County Road 700 South near Dana. ISP is conducting the officer-involved shooting investigaton.

Ames said a vehicle pursuit entered Indiana on Indiana 32 about 6:55 p.m. and was joined by Indiana police officers. The pursued vehicle became disabled and came to a stop on Indiana 71 near County Road 700 South at a residence near Dana, Indiana.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver stepped out and opened fire on officers. Deputy Wilson was injured, and officers returned fire, Ames said.

The suspect ran east toward barns at the residence and jumped a fence to evade officers, who then set up a perimeter.

A farm truck then suddenly came driving out through closed barn doors towards the officers, Ames wrote.

Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking the suspect, he said. Eventually, the truck came to a stop against a grain bin.

While the chase began as a traffic stop, police had learned Henry had an active warrant for attempted murder that was issued Feb. 7 in Champaign County, Illinois.

Indiana State Police said officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is normal in officer-involved shootings.

Those officers are Deputy Joey Wilson, Deputy Keith Warner, and Deputy Chad Hennis of Vermillion County. In Parke County, they are Deputy Shawn Clover, Fountain County Deputy Ethan Stonebraker. Also involved were Rockville Police Department Officer Ian Redman, as well as ISP Master Trooper Charles Murphy.

The post-shooting investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives and troopers from the Putnamville post. Upon completion of the probe, ISP will submit a report to the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office for review and determination of charges.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue