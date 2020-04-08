ISPE award honors new Pfizer facility that expands company's growing portfolio

Engineered and designed by CRB, Andover Clinical Manufacturing Facility focuses on integration and flexibility to speed patient therapies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art facility allowing Pfizer Inc. to significantly expand its global clinical manufacturing and speed critical therapies to patients has been awarded the 2020 Facility of the Year Award for Facility Integration, by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering. Announced Wednesday, ISPE's designation honors Pfizer's Andover Clinical Manufacturing Facility (ACMF), which was engineered and designed by CRB, a leading global provider of life sciences infrastructure services.

Pfizer picked CRB to design the facility and enable the company's BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences group to move its clinical manufacturing capabilities from Chesterfield, Missouri, to the new, 175,000-square-foot ACMF in Andover, Massachusetts. The space expands support for Pfizer's rising portfolio of GMP-compliant, clinical bulk drug substances – from 14 campaigns annually at Chesterfield to Andover with the capacity for 21 campaigns and three pivotal trial campaigns per year.

CRB designed the ACMF to feature single-use bioreactors and disposable process technologies along with traditional fixed stainless-steel equipment that provide clinical manufacturing options with the lowest cost and greatest flexibility. A set of five cell culture and microbial manufacturing suites are flexibly configured to accommodate Pfizer's future process developments.

"By creating new connections between Pfizer's clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing capabilities, the ACMF marks a physical, operational, and intellectual integration that better informs the biologic process, bolsters quality and improves patient access to potentially life-changing treatments," said Jeff Matis, senior project manager for CRB. "We are proud to join Pfizer in this important work, and we congratulate them for the foresight and focus on facility integration that earned them this great honor."

Pfizer also won the Facility Integration honor in 2019, for its Biotechnology Center in the Hangzhou Economic Development Area (HEDA) in Hangzhou, China.

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. CRB was recognized as the 2019 Company of the Year by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), an award it has received 3 times. Our more than 1,100 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2004, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.