iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Tracy Curley: Thanks, Allison. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. I will begin with a review of current business and operational activities and then our financial performance for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022. We will then open the call for questions. First, I'd like to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Board for appointing me permanent CEO in January and to the entire iSpecimen team for their dedication, hard work and belief in our collective vision for -- over the last several months. The team's continued support and efforts inspire me as we make progress executing on our strategic plans and key initiatives for 2023. In January, we appointed Eric Langlois, as Chief Revenue Officer.

Eric joined iSpecimen in 2016 and has held several senior sales positions over the past seven years. In his elevated role, Eric is leading our recently restructured online commercial team, which has been passed with increasing our customer base and improving the customer experience addressing supplier constraints and supporting innovation, collaboration and productivity required to drive scalable and profitable results. Throughout his tenure at iSpecimen, Eric has contributed uniquely to our results and has been responsible for closing several of the company's largest multimillion dollar deal. I have tremendous confidence in his ability and look forward to continued progress and success. I am pleased to report that following our strategic corporate review and predicted revenue realignment in Q4 2022, we are beginning to make meaningful progress towards understanding and tapping into full potential of our entire organization encouraged that some of our early efforts have already yielded results, as seen with our record-breaking revenue in Q4 2022 of $3.2 million, a 28% increase over Q4 2021.

In addition to our core business, as part of a very deliberate strategic plan, we are undertaking several revenue enhancement projects for 2023 in areas such as sequencing, remnants and normal blood as well as the acceleration of on-site iSpecimen project coordinators at selected supplier sites to facilitate improved specimen capabilities, identification, coordination, utilization and fulfillment. iSpecimen will continue to invest where necessary throughout 2023 to accelerate these revenue growth initiatives. One of our revenue-enhancing projects sequencing is progressing very well. We are currently launching our first pilot of 500 samples for sequencing and we are projecting to generate revenue from the initial batch starting in Q2 2023. We will be performing several ones throughout 2023 in order to achieve our revenue goals for this project and we have high level of confidence for this endeavor.

Another one of our revenue-enhancing projects on-site iSpecimen project coordinators is also progressing very well. We are planning to ramp up to 12 coordinators by the end of Q2 2023 and continue to add more sites where business opportunities are meaningful and substantial. We expect increased revenue related to this project starting in Q3 2023. Our remnant revenue enhancing project is focused on creating an online -- focused on creating a line of business structure and improving internal operational processes as well as significant technology build-out in order to be able to achieve market effects for women by the end of 2023, an exciting and very critical milestone for us. We're also going through a review process to ensure both suppliers and buyers are properly integrated and leveraging the platform as intended.

We expect increased revenue related to this project starting in Q3 2023. Regarding revenues for 2023. While we are expecting growth in our core business, we generally have what I call monthly results from quarter-to-quarter. What I mean by this is that Q1 is generally not as good as Q4 as our researchers are still completing their budgets for the year, in other words revenue in Q1 fall until March when we started to ramp up projects with the new budget cycle. Additionally, Q3 is generally not as good as Q2, as it is summer and researchers, suppliers, donors and patients are on vacation and projects can take longer to fulfill. We expect our revenue-enhancing projects layered on top of our core business efforts to increase revenue starting in the second half of 2023, which will allow us to accelerate our efforts to reach a cash flow neutral position and then a cash flow positive position in 2024.

As you know, iSpecimen has historically provided updates on supplier network growth each quarter. And while that remains important our emphasis has shifted to increased evaluation of the quality of our relationships with our suppliers and are specifically focused on business, technology and compliance objectives. This is a result of identifying during our strategic corporate review process in Q4 2022 that we had a severe imbalance within our supplier network, specifically high-levels of utilization across a small subsection of suppliers. Today, with several initiatives underway by our site development department, we are gaining a much better understanding of our suppliers and their capabilities. Armed with this information, I am confident that during 2023 we will be able to materially increase our supplier utilization rate, which will allow us to finally address in a meaningful manner our supplier constraints and ultimately increased revenue opportunities.

Our continued investment in technology at a record level for 2023 will be heavily front-loaded for the first half of the year and demonstrates our continued commitment to our vision to be transformational in our industry with our online marketplace. Our technology efforts to improve the iSpecimen marketplace, platform in 2023 which were discussed during our Q3 2022 earnings call, include updating search functionality, improving the user interface, increasing automation and enhancing matchmaking. I'm pleased to report all of these efforts remain on track. To complete these updates we are leveraging our significant technology investments to-date in our data processing and pipelines. The unified data pipeline project is designed to improve data quality and processing speed by automating and standardizing supplier data processing for bank and ruminant data.

When completed researchers will be able to view higher-quality specimen data for completeness, conformity, accuracy and timeliness through marketplace via automated pipeline. The process on our platform starts with the search function, a click of a button. By enhancing the search functionality our platform can be more quickly -- can more quickly identify samples of greater use to researchers. Understanding which specimens are of greater use to researchers also allows us to guide operational practices to optimize our supply chain for investment. Our ability to deliver relevant insights further increases customer engagement with our platform. We are on track to release improvements to our marketplace search interface, automation and matchmaking in Q2 2023.

For our electronic medical record project, as discussed previously, we have improved our patient data integration and our overall patient data asset, which will allow us to accelerate our prospective collections and enable our data-as-a-service pilot in the second half of 2023. As you have heard, we have a lot going on at my iSpecimen for 2023. It is an exciting time to be associated with this company. However, I want to take a step back and reemphasize how very important the strategic review process in Q4 2022 was for the company. It is critical heading into 2023 to develop a turnaround strategy -- strategic plan. You have just heard about many of those plans. Executing these plans is critical to the success of the company. We must execute.

iSpecimen's mission to accelerate Life Science Research and Development via a single global marketplace platform that connects researchers to subjects, specimens and data. To do so, we must ensure that our marketplace platform provides a comprehensive solution with use of these, so that researchers are able to search for desired biospecimens, suppliers can fully utilize their biospecimens and additional adjacent opportunities can be unlocked for us. As we move forward, all of our activities, initiatives and projects in 2023 are focused on this mission. I'll now move on to discuss our financial results for the 12-month period ended December 31st 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. While we are not providing financial commentary regarding Q4 2022, I would like to acknowledge that our revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.2 million, an all-time record for the company.

For the full year 2022, revenue was approximately $10.4 million, a decrease of 7% compared to $11.1 million for the full year 2021. However, our non-COVID revenue increased by $1.5 million or 18.6% to $9.5 million for the full year 2022 from approximately $8 million for the full year 2021. The $9.5 million of non-COVID revenue for 2022 was another all-time record for the company. Overall, our specimens of session during the current year increased by approximately 6,703 specimens or 32% to approximately 27,503 specimens compared to approximately 20,800 specimens of session during the year ended December 31, 2021. However, change in specimen mix resulted in a decrease in average selling price per specimen of approximately $157 or 29% compared to the same prior year period.

Cost of revenue was approximately $4.8 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of 9% in the full year 2021. Although, there was a 32% increase in the number of specimens of session during the current year ended over the same period year -- prior year period. The average cost per specimen decreased by 31% from $252 for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $173 for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year ended 2022, we increased our cash spend for technology to approximately $4.4 million from $3.8 million for the same prior year period. This cash outlay was comprised of approximately $3 million of capitalized internally developed software and approximately $1.4 million of technology expenses that we were not able to capitalize and therefore, classify this technology expenses.

The remainder of the technology expense for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020 was comprised of approximately $1.2 million of non-cash amortization related to internally developed software and approximately $131,000 of non-cash stock compensation expense. Total technology expenses for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $2.7 million compared to $1.8 million for the same prior year's period. The increase in technology spend for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same prior year's period is related to our commitment to invest in our technology as evidenced by our multiple successful technology launches in 2022. Sales and marketing expenses were approximately $3.4 million for the full year 2022, up 42% from approximately $2.4 million for the full year 2021.

During 2022, an entire sales operation team was added to the sales department, which explains the significant increase. But more specifically, the increase was primarily attributable to increases in payroll and related expenses, professional fees and general expenses offset by decreases in website costs capitalized with fixed assets and into our marketing efforts. General and administrative expenses were approximately $6.9 million for the full year 2022, up 24% from approximately $5.6 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was attributable to increases in executive severance costs, payroll and related expenses, taxes and insurance, software and subscriptions, utilities and facility expenses, marketing and advertising costs and other general expenses offset by decreases in bad debt expense and depreciation and amortization expenses.

As of December 31, 2022, our cash balance was approximately $15.3 million compared to approximately $27.7 million as of December 31, 2021. As a reminder, we paid off a $3.5 million loan in Q4 2022. Average cash burn per quarter for 2022 was approximately $2.2 million excluding the loan repayments. We would like to assure our investors that we have no deposits with Silicon Valley Bank and we have had no restrictions on accessing funds from our bank Bridge Bank, a subsidiary of Western Alliance. We do have an established investment policy and in light of the recent financial banking environment, we have already moved excess funds in order to invest in T-bills for more security. Additionally, we were working -- we are working on with our current financial institution to increase the amount of funds held there that are insured by FDIC Insurance.

We are also in the process of adding risk factor language that will discuss the new risk in detail as related to iSpecimen and will be included in our 10-K when filed. This includes -- this concludes our prepared remarks. Now I would like to open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

