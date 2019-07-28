Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Isra Vision's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Isra Vision had debt of €39.5m, up from €31.0m in one year. However, it does have €47.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €7.55m.

How Healthy Is Isra Vision's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Isra Vision had liabilities of €66.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of €45.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €47.1m and €107.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €42.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Isra Vision has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Isra Vision boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Isra Vision grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Isra Vision can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Isra Vision has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Isra Vision recorded free cash flow of 49% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Isra Vision has net cash of €7.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it also grew its EBIT by 15% over the last year. So we don't think Isra Vision's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Isra Vision's earnings per share history for free.