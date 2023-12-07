Israel accused of killing journalist

An Israeli attack left a Reuters journalist dead, the news agency said. Police say a former college professor was responsible for the shooting that left three dead on a Las Vegas university campus. And in a historic case, a Texas judge ruled to allow an emergency abortion.

News agency accuses Israel of killing journalist

In what two human rights organizations concluded was probably an intentional attack and war crime, an investigation revealed Israeli tank fire killed a Reuters video journalist and injured six reporters on Oct. 13 in Lebanon, the news agency said Thursday. Videographer Issam Abdallah, 37, who had covered wars for years, was filming Israeli shelling less than a mile away from the border with Lebanon when a round hit a group of journalists from different agencies, killing Abdallah, Reuters said. A second strike less than 40 minutes later severely injured AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28. Reuters said its investigation included conducting interviews with more than 30 sources, reviewing extensive photos and video footage as well as studying evidence from the site. 👉 More about the investigation.

Palestinian citizens carry out search and rescue operations in the destruction caused by Israeli air strikes on December 7, 2023, in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Details emerge about UNLV shooting rampage

The gunman who killed three people Wednesday on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before dying in a shootout with police was a college professor who had previously applied for a job at the university and was turned down, according to The Associated Press. The shooter, who formerly worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina, did not seem to be targeting students, the AP reported, citing police. The rampage began just before noon Wednesday on the fourth floor of the university's Frank and Estella Beam Hall. The gunman, who has not yet been identified by police, was killed by police a short time later. A fourth victim is in critical condition. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

Police officers keep watch Thursday outside Frank and Estella Beam Hall the morning after a shooting left three dead at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Texas judge allows emergency abortion in historic case

A judge on Thursday ruled a woman in Texas can obtain an emergency medically indicated abortion, marking the first such intervention in the state since before Roe v. Wade was decided 50 years ago. After the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe, the landmark case that made abortion legal nationwide, Texas instituted an abortion ban with few exceptions, including life-threatening complications. The Center for Reproductive Rights filed the case Tuesday on behalf of Dallas mom of two Kate Cox, her husband, and her OB-GYN. Cox is 20 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby has Trisomy 18, a lethal genetic condition, and her doctors have said that continuing the pregnancy poses grave risks to her health and fertility. 🔎 What to know about the case.

Kate Cox, the plaintiff in the case, will be authorized to obtain an abortion once the temporary restraining order is signed Thursday.

A peachy 2024

Life is peachy. So is Pantone's color of the year. On Thursday, Pantone revealed Peach Fuzz is its Color of the Year for 2024. It's a light shade of pink described as "gentle," "warm and cozy" and "heartfelt," picked to represent whatever comes in the next year. Pantone says the trendy shade is meant to bring "a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration." 🍑 See more Peach Fuzz.

Zoe Kravitz, Taylor Swift and The Rock all donning Peach Fuzz, Pantone's Color of the Year for 2024.

