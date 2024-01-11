Israel accused of genocide at U.N. court, GOP debate takeaways and Bill Belichick’s Patriots exit

Good morning, folks. It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season, so start getting those orders in. Now, on to the news.

A rescue effort after an airstrike at Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NEED TO KNOW

South Africa is formally accusing Israel of genocide in an emergency session at the U.N.’s World Court today. Israel has called the assertion “baseless.”

What it means: South Africa argues that Israel’s military operation fits the 1948 Genocide Convention’s definition of genocide. About 23,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, local health officials say. [Reuters]

What could happen: Even if the court legally orders Israel to stop its military offensive, similar U.N. directives have been ignored in the past. Experts say the case is likely to drag on for years. [AP]

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏈 Belichick leaves the Pats

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have decided to “part ways” after 24 seasons. Belichick led the team to six Super Bowl titles during his tenure. [Yahoo Sports]

❄️ More stormy weather

A powerful winter storm that slammed the Northwest with blizzard conditions is projected to move through the central and eastern U.S. tonight through Saturday. [CNN]

🗳️ Christie drops out

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ended his bid for the GOP presidential nomination. He was also heard saying his opponent Nikki Haley “is not ready” to be the nominee on a hot mic before the announcement. [New York Times]

📱 Walmart adds AI search

Walmart announced at CES that it’s created AI-powered shopping for its app and website. Instead of searching for specific items like chips or soda, shoppers will be able to get product recommendations for events, such as a birthday party. [Engadget]

🎬 Angela Bassett’s win

Angela Bassett received an honorary Oscar for her decades of work in film. She recognized the numerous “trailblazing” Black actresses who came before her in her acceptance speech. [People]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



📺 Watch the Ted prequel series, which takes the foul-mouthed teddy bear back to 1993, on Peacock. [Yahoo Entertainment]

☕ Starbucks Rewards members: You can get any grande beverage for $3 today from noon to 6 p.m. local time. [Today]

🏀 In the NBA: The Nets and the Cavaliers take the court in Paris at 2 p.m. ET on NBA TV. [Akron Beacon Journal]

TODAY IN HISTORY

Illustration: Yahoo News; photo: AP Photo

In 1935, Amelia Earhart flew from Honolulu to Oakland, Calif., becoming the first person to fly alone across any part of the Pacific Ocean. The trip took 18 hours. [AP]

3 QUESTIONS



My colleague Andrew Romano discusses the biggest takeaways from the final Republican primary debate before Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Lily: Was there a “winner” in last night’s debate?

Andrew: Nikki Haley. Haley has been rising in the Iowa and New Hampshire polls; DeSantis has been stalling or falling. He needs to change his trajectory. I don’t think he did.

Lily: What’s the one moment folks should catch up on today if they missed it?

Andrew: Haley and DeSantis had the same strategy: tar their rival as untrustworthy. But only Haley came prepared with a website — DeSantisLies.com — which she relentlessly touted all night.

Lily: Is there anyone at this moment who actually poses a challenge to Trump?

Andrew: Not right now. But as DeSantis said, Trump — who held a town hall last night — is “going to end up going to trial… I don’t think he gets through that.” They’re battling to be the GOP’s plan B.

Get more from Andrew: Read his politics reporting.

Getty Creative

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



Eighty-year-old Donna Holmes became a social media star after her granddaughter Brisa Hennessy posted a video of Holmes learning to surf on a recent vacation. “Anything is possible with an open mind, heart and a curious soul,” Hennessy said of her grandma. [GMA]

Have an excellent day. See you tomorrow!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Have a reusable water bottle? Experts say to clean it every day to keep it from getting moldy. [Yahoo Life]

