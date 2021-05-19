Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant anti-Semitism'

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant anti-Semitism” on a program ran by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere.

In a tweet, the embassy said “we have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s controlling the world’ conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately anti-Semitism has shown its ugly face again.”

“We are appalled to see blatant anti-Semitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet," the tweet said.

Calls to the embassy were answered with a message saying it was closed on Wednesday and it wasn't immediately clear what it objected to in the three-minute segment.

On the Tuesday CGTN broadcast, host Zheng Junfeng questioned whether U.S. support for Israel was truly based on shared democratic values, saying “some people believe that U.S. pro-Israeli policy is traceable to the influence of wealthy Jews in the U.S. and the Jewish lobby on U.S. foreign policy makers.”

“Jews dominate finance and and internet sectors,” Zheng says, speaking in English. “So do they have the powerful lobbies some say? Possible."

Zheng then accused the U.S. — China's top geopolitical rival — of using Israel as a “beachhead" in the Middle East and a as proxy in its campaign to defeat pan-Arabism.

There was no immediate comment from CCTV, which operates CGTN to cater to foreign audiences along the lines of Russia's RT.

China has long been a strong backer of the Palestinian cause and in recent days, the Foreign Ministry has castigated the U.S. for blocking a statement in the United Nations Security Council condemning the violence.

Yet, since establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, Beijing has nurtured close economic, technological and military ties, including the purchase of early model Israeli drones.

Judaism is not one of China's officially recognized religions, however, and stereotypes about Jews as shrewd businesspeople and market manipulators are common among the Chinese public.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

    China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. "Despite the PRC's dramatic build-up of its nuclear arsenal, unfortunately it continues to resist discussing nuclear risk reduction bilaterally with the United States," said Robert Wood, referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • Under U.S. pressure on graft, El Salvador ratifies cooperation deal with China

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -The release on Tuesday of a U.S. government list labeling 17 Central American politicians as corrupt prompted El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to praise China, and its congress to ratify a 2019 cooperation agreement with the country. The office of U.S. Representative Norma Torres, who had requested the report, released the U.S. State Department document.

  • Cindy Yu, the podcaster explaining Chinese society to the West

    The Spectator broadcast editor on navigating her Chinese and British identities, adding nuance to the conversation, and the UK's blind spots.

  • 'City in transition': New York vies to turn page on pandemic

    More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent “the city that never sleeps” into a fitful slumber, New York could be wide awake again this summer. Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations, and restaurants, stores, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full capacity if they check vaccination cards or apps for proof that all patrons have been inoculated. Officials say now is New York's moment to shake off the image of a city brought to its knees by the virus last spring — a recovery poignantly rendered on the latest cover of The New Yorker magazine.

  • Biden says U.S. can’t let China win EV race as he visits Ford plant

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted his electric-vehicle and infrastructure plans in a visit to a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, framing his proposals as giving the U.S. a competitive edge against China.

  • China to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

    China hopes to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025after failing to meet targets, its top commission saysRegulators are struggling to deal with growing volumes of wasteas rising urban populations consume moreand leave most major cities surrounded by rings of landfillBut China is now rolling out regulations making people sort their trashSingle-use plastics and non-recyclable packaging waste are being restricted tooChina also banned imports of foreign waste in 2018

  • Taiwan president says to scrutinise electricity management after outages

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Tuesday to look into the tech powerhouse's electricity management after two major blackouts hit homes and businesses in less than a week, triggering criticism of the government's power policy. Taiwan, which hosts major chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, imposed power cuts on Monday evening following a spike in demand amid a heatwave and drought and failure at a power plant, in the second such outage in a week. In a live broadcast online, Tsai offered her apology for the two outages and promised to reexamine the island's power management amid heated debate over the her electricity policy.

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • HK suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan as tensions rise

    HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Hong Kong government's suspended on Tuesday operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign of escalating diplomatic tension between the global financial hub and the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims. Tension between Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government and Taiwan have risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a sweeping national security law in the city that prompted many activists to leave, some for Taiwan. A Hong Kong government representative did not provide an explanation for the decision to halt operations at the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office, adding only that the decision was not related to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

  • Canada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure, CEO says

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's Centerra Gold is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine. Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted Monday to seize control of the gold mine, the country's largest, after Centerra said it would take the government to an international court.

  • Israel unleashes more airstrikes on Gaza Strip, after deadliest single attack so far

    Israeli warplanes continued to bombard the neighboring Gaza Strip on Monday, a day after carrying out the deadliest single attack there in the latest outbreak of violence between Israel's military and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the blockaded territory. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 42 people in Gaza City were killed by Israeli airstrikes early Sunday. Medical doctors were among the dead, according to the health ministry, which called on the international community to protect the already fragile health system in the Gaza Strip.

  • Egypt building boom sparks hope, and anger too

    Egypt is in the middle of an unprecedented building boom. New roads and bridges are being driven through parts of Cairo. Entire new cities are planned, and one million low-cost homes. It's all meant to galvanise the country's economy after decades of rapid population growth and unplanned building. After overthrowing the country's first democratically elected leader in 2013, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has a lot invested in the project's success. But local people aren't sure what to make of it.People are worried says this man. Plans to widen existing roads will mean many homes have to be demolished, he says. Cairo residents who have been forced to move say they were given good new homes on the outskirts. But some lost access to work as a result of the relocation. Economists also have some doubts. Though most welcome the spending on infrastructure, some worry it leaves deeper economic problems untouched. Yezid Sayigh is senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Centre: "The problem is, is it necessary on this scale? Was it necessary to invest so much in road transport to the exclusion of other aspects of transport like railways? And what's very important is that behind all the investment in real estate or in infrastructure, there's very little investment in the rest of the productive economy.”Egypt's government says as much as $70 billion will be spent on transport projects over the decade to 2024. The government hopes better connections will help develop many regions, by linking them to transport and basic services. And few dispute that there are problems to be tackled. A World Bank study in 2014 estimated that congestion in Cairo costs Egypt 3.6% of its GDP. But it also warned that simply building roads won't solve the problem. As projects press ahead, that warning will soon be put to the test.

  • Bill Gates had extramarital affair, pursued relationships at work

    Sunday, Gates confirmed he had an affair with an employee and that it was cause for an internal Microsoft probe. Sunday, Gates confirmed through a spokesman that he had an extramarital affair with an employee and that it was cause for an internal investigation by the company’s board of directors. The investigation reportedly took place in 2019.

  • 'This is our land': Russia warns West against staking claims in Arctic

    Russia has warned the West against staking claims in the Arctic ahead of an international meeting on the future of the region, where strategic competition has reached levels not seen since the end of the Cold War. Moscow has recently increased its military presence in the area while also seeking to exploit mineral resources and new shipping routes that have opened up as the ice melts. The US, several Nordic countries, and China have also made moves to protect their own interests in the High North. In February the US sent strategic bombers to train in Norway, a move that rattled Moscow and led to accusations that Nato was “threatening” Russia. Last year, the British Royal Navy led a multinational task group of warships and aircraft across the region’s waters. “It has been absolutely clear for everyone for a long time that this is our territory, this is our land,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow on Monday.

  • New Jersey is the only state sticking to indoor mask mandates for fully vaccinated people following the CDC's more relaxed guidelines. 'We're not ready yet,' its governor said.

    Other states have aligned themselves with the CDC's more relaxed guidelines - but New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said it's too soon to change the rules.

  • U.S. names El Salvador president's aide on "corrupt officials" list

    A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday. A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate. The document emerged less than a week after the U.S. special envoy for Central America, Ricardo Zuniga, visited the country and met Bukele amid a push from Washington to curb corruption and address a lack of judicial independence and weak rule of law in the region.

  • Baseball player Kevin Pillar hit in face

    Mets player Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94-mph fastball during Monday’s game against the Braves. The team said he suffered multiple nasal fractures.

  • Jeremy Lin hints at retirement in Twitter post after G League season ends without NBA call

    Jeremy Lin left the Chinese Basketball Association for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this past season, but never made it back up to the NBA.

  • Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

    The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. Israel has said it will press on for now with its attacks against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the United States signaled it would not pressure the two sides for a cease-fire even as President Joe Biden said he supported one. The latest attacks destroyed the five-story building housing the Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry, a building Israel said housed the main operations center of Hamas' internal security forces.

  • Debate night: La Russa says Mercedes 'clueless' to swing 3-0

    White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Yermín Mercedes made a “big mistake” when he crushed a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Monday night's 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager said he was yelling for Mercedes to take. Instead, the rookie drove the 47-mph eephus pitch deep to center for his sixth homer — and touched off yet another debate about baseball's unwritten rules.