Israel advances deep into Gaza City and destroys tunnels

Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), has reported that ground forces have advanced deep into Gaza City in the past few hours.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Hagari says the IDF is "deepening the pressure on Gaza City", believed to be the main stronghold of Hamas.

He noted that the IDF had killed several Hamas field commanders during nighttime airstrikes and operations, which "significantly harms Hamas’s ability to carry out counterattacks."

Regarding Hamas' network of tunnels, Hagari says that engineering and technical forces are destroying every tunnel they come across using various means and devices.

Background:

On 31 October, Israel reported that its forces had attacked Hamas militants in an extensive network of Gaza tunnels.

The IDF said ground forces clashed with Hamas terrorist cells in the northern part of Gaza Strip on the night of 1-2 November, killing dozens of militants.

It is also reported that IDF engineering troops launched a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip which had already been entered by IDF troops; over 100 tunnels have been destroyed.

Later, the IDF reported that it was operating inside the city of Gaza. They are surrounding it from several sides.

On 6 November, the IDF said that ground forces had captured a Hamas stronghold overnight and struck their 450 targets as part of Israel's continued ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

