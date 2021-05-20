Israel agrees Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of intense fighting with Hamas

James Rothwell
·3 min read
A Palestinian man holding his infant reacts after his house was hit during an Israeli airstrike
Israel has agreed to a ceasefire in its conflict with Hamas amid international calls to end airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement came at an Israel's security cabinet meeting, where ministers voted on a cessation to begin overnight. Hamas official confirmed a "mutual and simultaneous" truce with Israel will start on Friday at 2am.

Hamas had predicted a truce by Friday. With Cairo mediating between the sides, an Egyptian security source said earlier that they had agreed in principle to cease fire but details needed to be worked out.

At least 232 people have been killed in Gaza and 12 in Israel since Israel and Hamas began exchanging rockets and missiles on May 10.

The ceasefire came after the White House said Israeli forces were now in a position to start "winding down" its bombardment.

A missile launched by Israel that did not explode after hitting the bedroom of a house in Khan Yunis, Gaza
"We have seen reports of a move toward a potential ceasefire. That's clearly encouraging," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, earlier on Thursday.

"We believe the Israelis have achieved significant military objectives... [which is] why we feel they're in a position to wind their operation down."

On Thursday United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the General Assembly Thursday that "the fighting must stop immediately", calling the continued exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups "unacceptable".

"If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza," Guterres added.

News of the Israeli security cabinet meeting came after pressure mounted to end the bloodshed, following US President Joe Biden's call for a "significant de-escalation".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, set to attend the evening meeting with top security officials, earlier vowed to push on until the military campaign reaches its objective, "to restore quiet and security" for Israelis.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was visiting Qatar for talks with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, as part of an effort to "restore calm," according to a diplomatic source.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "indirect talks" with Hamas were essential to advancing efforts toward an end of hostilities.

"Of course Hamas has to be included, because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire," Merkel said, who also spoke to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Thursday, where they agreed the need "for a speedy ceasefire".

Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, speaking earlier near Tel Aviv, expressed Germany's "solidarity" with Israel but also called for an end to the fighting.

The Israeli army said Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have fired 4,070 rockets towards Israel, but the overwhelming majority of those headed for populated areas were intercepted by its Iron Dome air defences.

The rockets have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including two children and an Israeli soldier, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, the police say.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, fighters and another 1,900 wounded, according to the Gaza health ministry, leaving vast areas in rubble and displacing some 120,000 people, according to Hamas authorities.

    In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. This bill passed 213-212-3. Democrats barely cleared their capitol spending bill. https://t.co/JZzI83Hpik — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2021 The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.” The tight vote on the bill to bolster the Capitol's security is emblematic of how tough it is for Dems to have a narrow majority. Dems Ocasio-Cortez, Tliab and Bowman all voted "present" on the bill. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2021 In a striking example of just how small Dem margins in the House are, members just approved the $1.9 billion Capitol security supplemental spending bill by only a 213-212 vote, with all present Republicans voting against the bill, and 6 Dems voting no or present. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 20, 2021 Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) voted present, while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no, all reportedly due to concerns about funding the Capitol Police, writes Politico. The bill funnels $43.9 million to the Capitol Police, per Axios, who some dissenting Democrats reportedly believe may have been "complicit" in the riot. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly worked to "appease concerns" in what became a "last-minute scramble," writes Politico. NEWS: Several progressives are opposed to the Capitol security supp because of lingering concerns about Capitol Police accountability. They say they don't know whether certain officers were "complicit". — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 20, 2021 Omar told Politico: "I am frankly tired of any time where there is a failure in our system of policing, the first response is for us to give them more money." Among other allocations, the bill sets aside $520.9 million for the National Guard, $250 million for security on Capitol grounds, and $162.7 million for the reinforcement of Capitol building windows and doors, Axios reports. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will likely face difficulty, reports CNBC. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day