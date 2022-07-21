Israel aims to stop Russian move against Jewish nonprofit

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a cabinet meeting at the prime minster's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yair Lapid
    Prime Minister of Israel since 2022

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday said he would send a delegation to Moscow in hopes of halting a Russian order to shutter the operations of a major nonprofit organization that promotes Jewish immigration to Israel.

Yair Lapid’s decision came after a spokeswoman for a Moscow District Court was quoted as saying that Russia’s Justice Ministry aims to “shut down” the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for July 28.

The Jewish Agency is a nonprofit that works closely with the Israeli government to bring Jewish immigrants from around the world to Israel. Under the country’s law of return, anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent is automatically eligible for Israeli citizenship.

The Jewish Agency has been active in Russia since 1989, according to the Interfax report. Well over 1 million immigrants have come to Israel from the former Soviet Union, and an estimated 150,000 Jews still live in Russia.

According to the agency, immigration has picked up since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, with 17,000 Russians taking Israeli citizenship and as many as 40,000 others coming to Israel and expected to apply. In comparison, some 7,700 Russian Jews immigrated to Israel last year.

Lapid’s office said the delegation heading to Russia would include representatives from his office, the Foreign Ministry and other government ministries.

“The Jewish community in Russia is deeply connected with Israel. Its importance arises in every diplomatic discussion with the Russian leadership,” Lapid said. “We will continue to act through diplomatic channels so that the Jewish Agency’s important activity will not cease.”

A Jewish Agency official said that Russia has accused the nonprofit of violating its privacy laws by collecting personal information of people who are interested in immigrating to Israel. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the pending court case, said it was not clear why Russia was cracking down on what he described as routine paperwork.

Russia and Israel have a close, if sometimes uneasy, relationship in Syria. Their two air forces maintain close communications to prevent clashes in Syrian skies — despite being on different sides of the civil war there. Russia has provided support to Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Israel often strikes what it says are enemy Iranian and Hezbollah targets aligned with Assad.

Lapid, who became Israel's interim prime minister this month after spending the past year as foreign minister, has been an outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Still, Israel has refrained from joining the United States and other Western countries in providing arms to Ukraine, apparently due to the sensitivities in Syria and concerns for the safety of Russia's Jewish community.

Lapid's predecessor, Naftali Bennett, was much more muted in his criticism of Russia and briefly attempted to serve as a mediator in the war.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Who gains or loses, what's next in Italy crisis

    Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s decision to resign Thursday, barely 12 hours after his “unity” coalition broke apart dramatically in Parliament, was the latest step in a political limbo that will likely last for months before a new government is solidly in place to lead the European Union’s third-largest economy. In 17 months at the helm of government, Draghi was viewed as a pillar of stability on a continent wracked by high inflation and fearful of energy shortages as the war in Ukraine drags on. Rallies, petitions and pleas by citizens, mayors and lobbyists to save his imperiled government ultimately went unheeded.

  • Nuno Bettencourt: ‘Everybody said I was crazy’

    The sounds of construction ring out around Nuno Bettencourt. The guitar player, most notably of Extreme and Rihanna fame, is in Sete Cicades, a volcanic crater on an island in his birthplace of Azores, Portugal. Bettencourt is in the final stretch of building Atlantis Concert for Earth, a two-day event focused on conservation, which will … Nuno Bettencourt: ‘Everybody said I was crazy’ Read More » The post Nuno Bettencourt: ‘Everybody said I was crazy’ appeared first on SPIN.

  • Cameras to replace peacekeepers at strategic Red Sea strait

    Remote-controlled cameras will take over responsibility from U.S.-led peacekeepers for ensuring international shipping retains freedom of access to the Gulf of Aqaba, whose coastline is shared by Israel and three Arab nations, officials said. Tiran island, which lies in the straits of the same name at the mouth of the gulf, was handed to Saudi Arabia from Egypt along with next-door Sanafir island in 2017. During a visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the tiny Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) contingent on Tiran would depart.

  • US Banks Keep Financing Trade of Russian Crops as EU Peers Balk

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks in the US and Middle East continue to do what self-sanctioning is stopping their European counterparts from doing: Financing the trade of crucial Russian crops and fertilizers.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts t

  • Italy, Poland Raise Concerns About EU Proposal to Cut Gas Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy, Poland and Hungary have raised concerns about the European Union’s proposal for the bloc to cut its natural gas consumption, adding to Spain and Portugal’s public opposition to the plan.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerFord Plans Up to 8,000

  • In reversal, Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles

    The U.S. Postal Service said it will substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it’s buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, after the Biden administration and environmental groups said the agency's initial plan had too few electric vehicles and fell short of the administration’s climate change goals.

  • Drones, Unmanned Boats and Killer Robots Have Made Turkey an Arms-Industry Powerhouse

    Turkey’s low-cost drones helped alter the balance of power in Ukraine’s battle against the Russian invasion, as a two-decade-long project to become a weapons-manufacturing powerhouse is starting to pay off.

  • They were released from prison because of COVID. Their freedom didn't last long.

    Around 400 people freed from prison to home confinement to stop COVID have been sent back. Many failed a marijuana test or had other minor violations.

  • Find inner peace with this sale on yogi-approved essentials

    Up your yoga game and grab some of these best-selling equipment options, on sale right now.

  • Ukrainian experts turn to Israel for mental trauma training

    Ukrainian therapist Svitlana Kutsenko thought she was making progress with her patients — army veterans recovering from mental trauma suffered during fighting with Russia in 2014. Now, five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kutsenko says the situation looks bleaker than ever. “Sometimes it’s bearable, sometimes it’s not,” Kutsenko, who lives in Kyiv, told The Associate Press.

  • Germany plans immigration reforms to attract foreign workers

    Germany, faced with labour shortages that are contributing to soaring inflation, plans reforms to its immigration system to make itself more attractive to skilled workers who currently lean towards other rich countries, ministers said. Labour Minister Hubertus Heil and Interior Ministry Nancy Faeser wrote in an article for business newspaper Handelsblatt that they wanted to turn Germany into an immigration destination.

  • Report Exposes Putin’s ‘Basement Trap’ for Hundreds of Defiant Russian Troops

    ReutersHundreds of Russian troops who refused to continue with the war in Ukraine are being forcibly held in basements and garages in occupied Luhansk, according to a new report published Thursday.Citing families of the soldiers and human rights organizations, the independent news outlet Verstka reports that at least 234 soldiers who were deployed to various regions of Ukraine are being held at facilities in the town of Bryanka.That’s where the family members of some of the men say a special cen

  • 'The right decision': DA drops murder charge against NYC bodega clerk who killed attacker

    Prosecutors "cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that bodega clerk Jose Alba was not justified in his use of deadly physical force in the killing.

  • Euro surges and natural gas prices sink after Russia resumes flows of fuel through a key pipeline

    Flows of Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed Thursday, offering temporary relief to European traders and investors.

  • Amber Heard files motion to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial

    "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," says a spokesperson for the actress.

  • ‘Stray’ — the videogame where you play as a cat — is breaking the internet

    The new cyberpunk cat game for PlayStation and PC has sparked a feline frenzy online, with even real-life cats transfixed by the game footage.

  • North Korean group hacked Kansas hospital, got $100K Bitcoin ransom. Now FBI has found the funds.

    FBI seized $500K after Kansas and Colorado health care providers paid Bitcoin crypto ransoms to hackers from North Korea and Chinese money launderers.

  • Russia declares expanded war goals beyond Ukraine's Donbas

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now went beyond the eastern Donbas region, in the clearest acknowledgment yet that it has expanded its war goals. In an interview with state media nearly five months after Russia's invasion, the foreign minister also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate. Ukraine's foreign minister retorted that Russia wanted "blood, not talks".

  • Watch the US and its Pacific partners obliterate an ex-US frigate with guns and missiles

    Video posted by the US Navy shows a decommissioned frigate being clobbered by missiles and bombs before sinking in the Pacific.

  • Pack of dogs attack and kill 71-year-old man walking to the store, Texas sheriff says

    Three of the dogs are still on the loose, officials said. “Be sure to keep a close eye on your children and your pets.”