Israel analysis: This latest cycle of violence will be hard to stop

Roland Oliphant
·3 min read
Smoke billows from an oil storage facility in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon
There comes a point in every conflict where violence takes on a logic of its own - the critical juncture where if rising tensions are not defused, they can lead only to all-out war.

With two Israeli women and 31 Palestinians including nine children killed by Hamas rocket fire on Israeli towns and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - and ill-tempered protests continuing in Jerusalem - the conflict in Israel and Palestine is rapidly reaching that point.

There is now a real chance of a fresh war in Gaza or even a third Intifada.

Either would involve terrible human costs. The last Gaza war 2014 claimed the lives of 2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis. The previous five-year Palestinian uprisings in 1987-1995 and 2000-2005 left hundreds of Israelis and thousands of Palestinians dead.

The UK has appealed for calm. The United States has called on both sides to “deescalate tensions.”

Israel’s neighbours - including newly minted Arab allies like the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel just last year - have condemned the eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem.

But is there anything foreign governments can do to arrest the rapidly escalating cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinians?

The answer is maybe.

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government closed the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors and re-routed the annual Jerusalem day parade by Jewish nationalists away from the Muslim Quarter and the Damascus Gate. That move followed a phone call from US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat.

And traditional Israeli allies like the UK, as well as regional powers like UAE and Saudi Arabia, will also be pressuring Israel - and, via their own contacts or intermediaries - Hamas - to stop both the rocket fire and the retaliatory airstrikes.

But the truth is, there is at this point little diplomats can do.

The aftermath of an airstrike on Gaza City on Tuesday
“I suspect at the moment the issue is beyond diplomatic settlement,” said Alistair Burt, a former UK minister for the Middle East and a veteran of the peace process. “This cycle of confrontation will play itself out until there is another opportunity for talks - and in that time more lives will be lost.”

There are many factors that went into this latest round of violence.

Controversy has been building for months over plans to evict around a dozen Palestinian families from their homes in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and replace them with Jewish settlers.

Video footage of Israeli police hurling stun grenades inside the al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, has fuelled outrage among Palestinians and Muslims around the world.

And then there is the timing: the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan, now in its final week, often sees an increase in tensions.

But the real cause of the chaos lies much deeper.

As long as the fundamental issues underlying the decades old conflict here remain unaddressed, new grievances for fresh cycles of conflict are inevitable.

Both sides know this. And both sides also know one another’s red lines, and the consequences of crossing them.

For whatever reason, over the past few days those lines have been crossed. There is likely to be more violence before this ends.

