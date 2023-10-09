Israel announces ‘complete siege’ of Gaza ahead of expected ground offensive

Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Israel’s defence minister announced a “complete siege” of Gaza on Monday as he vowed to cut off all supplies of food, electricity and fuel in a bid to starve out Hamas.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” said Yoav Gallant, adding that Israel was at war with “human animals”.

The announcement suggests Israel could be planning to subdue Hamas in Gaza with a long siege and sustained air strikes before sending in ground troops.

Palestinians walk through rubble in a heavily bombarded neighbourhood following overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

The impact of a siege on civilians in Gaza would be severe. Two million Palestinians live under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade in Gaza which already heavily restricts the number of people and goods allowed in or out.

The blockade was imposed after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

It came as the death toll on the Israeli side stood at 700 after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on Saturday and massacred civilians before dragging hostages back into Gaza.

At least 500 Palestinians have also been killed by Israel in response as it bombards the Gaza Strip with air strikes and battles Hamas gunmen still in the south.

Rockets continued to rain down on Israel on Monday, amid reports of a direct impact near Ben Gurion airport.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) says it now has full control of southern Israel, where over the weekend Hamas had captured towns where it committed massacres of civilians.

Some Hamas forces remain in the area, military officials said, adding that they hoped order would be completely restored by the end of Monday.

Daniel Hagari, a senior IDF spokesman, said Israel “has never mobilised so many reservists so quickly – 300,000 reservists in 48 hours”.

People stand among the rubble of a destroyed mosque during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Chinese news outlet Xinhua reported that Qatar is mediating initial talks on a limited prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel.

The aim appears to be exchanging the women and children among the 100 taken to Gaza for dozens of female Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails.



“With US support, Qatar is seeking to accomplish an urgent agreement that would lead to the release of Israeli women captured by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli prisons,” an anonymous source told the news outlet.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.