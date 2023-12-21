Israel announces evacuation from southern Gaza Strip

Israel has ordered the evacuation of certain districts of Khan Younis, the main southern city in the Gaza Strip.

Source: The Times of Israel; UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA)

Details: The UNOCHA reported that Israel had released maps showing new areas to be evacuated. These areas cover about 20 per cent of the city of Khan Younis.

The UN stated that more than 110,000 people had lived in the area before the outbreak of combat actions.

There are also 32 shelters in the area, which housed more than 140,000 internally displaced persons, the vast majority of whom were previously displaced from the north.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that ground, air and naval operations had been carried out against dozens of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure facilities at military command posts in Khan Younis.

Background: On Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces discovered the largest ever Hamas tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, near the Erez border crossing with Israel.

