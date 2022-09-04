Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

FILE - Kenae Totah, 5, right, plays while his parents Morgan Cooper, 41, center and foreign spouse Saleh Totah, right, pose for a photo in front of their restaurant, at the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, May 2, 2022. Israel published a new set of rules and restrictions Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for foreigners who want to enter or live in Palestinian areas of the West Bank, including a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSEF FEDERMAN
·4 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military body on Sunday released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.

COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft of the rules published earlier this year, such as a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities.

But many of the changes in the 90-page document appeared to be largely cosmetic. The U.S. ambassador expressed concern over the rules, and critics said they merely entrenched Israel’s 55-year control over the Palestinian population in the territory.

“The Israeli military is proposing new restrictions in order to isolate Palestinian society from the outside world and keep Palestinian families from living together,” said Jessica Montell, executive director of HaMoked, an Israeli human rights group that has challenged the rules in court.

“In response to criticism they have removed the most outrageous elements. Yet they are keeping the basic structure of this very invasive and harmful procedure in place,” she added. The rules are set to go into effect on Oct. 20.

The wide-ranging policy imposes rules on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach. The rules do not apply to people visiting Israel or the more than 130 Jewish settlements scattered across the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war — territories Palestinians seek for an independent state.

The initial draft included a requirement that a foreigner who forms a serious romantic relationship with a local Palestinian notify the Israeli military within 30 days of the “start of the relationship,” defined as an engagement, wedding or moving in together.

The 30-day notice was removed from Sunday’s rules. But it nonetheless says that if a foreigner starts a relationship with a Palestinian, “the appointed COGAT official must be informed as part of their request to renew or extend the existing visa.”

The new rules also dropped earlier limits on the number of foreign students and teachers allowed to study or work in the West Bank. The amount of time they can stay in the territory was also lengthened.

Yet COGAT continues to hold great discretion over who is allowed in. It must approve the academic credentials of a university lecturer invited by a Palestinian institution, and holds the right to screen potential students if there is “suspicion of misuse” of a visa.

Tough restrictions on foreign spouses of Palestinians also remain in place. Spouses are only entitled to short-term visits and can be required to deposit up to 70,000 shekels (about $20,000) to guarantee they will leave the territory.

The new rules offer some potential relief for foreign spouses, including a longer-term visa of 27 months that can be renewed and include multiple visits in and out of the territory. It also drops a previous “cooling off” period that required spouses to leave for lengthy periods between visas.

But these new and improved visas require an application through the Palestinian Authority to Israel — a process that is uncertain and notoriously opaque, Montell said. The document says a final decision also is subject to approval by Israel’s “political echelon.”

U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides expressed disappointment with the rules, and said he had “aggressively engaged” with Israel on the draft and would continue to do so ahead of the rules' formal implementation.

“I continue to have concerns with the published protocols, particularly regarding COGAT’s role in determining whether individuals invited by Palestinian academic institutions are qualified to enter the West Bank, and the potential negative impact on family unity,” he said. “I fully expect the Government of Israel to make necessary adjustments" during a two-year pilot program to ensure "fair and equal treatment of all U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals traveling to the West Bank.”

Israel hopes to reach a visa-waiver program with the United States, which has long resisted the move in part because Israel treats Palestinian-Americans differently than other U.S. citizens.

The European Union, which sends hundreds of students and professors on academic exchanges to the West Bank each year, did not immediately comment on the Israeli announcement.

COGAT officials declined further comment, while the Palestinian Authority had no immediate reaction. Montell said her group would continue its legal challenges.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel: Attack on bus in West Bank wounds 5 troops, civilian

    Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying a group of Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, wounding five soldiers, one of them seriously, as well as the civilian bus driver, the Israeli military said. The Israeli military said three attackers traveling in a pickup bus carried out the attack. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman, said two of the attackers were captured and taken to an Israeli hospital with serious burns.

  • Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops in West Bank, 6 hurt

    Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew. The incident, in which authorities said two suspected gunmen were detained as they tried to escape, took place within driving distance of Jenin and Nablus, Palestinian cities that have seen months of intensive and often lethal Israeli security sweeps. Witnesses said Palestinians in a car overtook the bus, spraying it with bullets and, when it came to a halt, tried to torch it.

  • Second booster against COVID-19 to be available to everyone in Ukraine, says health ministry

    The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to allow all citizens to receive a second booster vaccination against COVID-19 in September, chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency published on Sept. 4.

  • Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm

    A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause. The frigate Kemalreis docked in Haifa on Saturday as part of NATO manoeuvres in the Mediterranean sea, a Turkish official said. An Israeli official said Ankara had submitted a preliminary request for the crew to disembark on shore leave.

  • Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition parties, included benefit hikes and a public transport subsidy, to be paid for from a tax on electricity companies and by bringing forward Germany's implementation of the planned 15% global minimum corporate tax. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has led to inflation worldwide and prompted warnings of social and economic turmoil as the world weans itself off cheap energy and flexible global supply chains.

  • Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage as fighting continues

    Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that's home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout Sunday.

  • Janice Dickinson Says She Has No Regrets About Her Comments on America's Next Top Model : 'It Was Acting'

    "People forget that TV is acting," Janice Dickinson said of her time as a judge on America’s Next Top Model

  • 3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon

    Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved.

  • World Cup beer policy finally agreed by Qatari organizers

    Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have finalized a policy to serve beer with alcohol to soccer fans at stadiums and fan zones in the Muslim-majority country. FIFA said Saturday fans will be allowed to buy Budweiser beer with alcohol within the eight stadium compounds — though not at concourse concession stands — before and after games, and during evenings only at the official “Fan Festival.” The beer policy affecting most fans was announced just 11 weeks before the first game and finally fulfills an expectation since Qatar campaigned 12 years ago to be the first World Cup host in the Middle East.

  • Liz Truss could freeze bills to avoid energy ‘Armageddon’

    Liz Truss is considering freezing energy bills for millions of households this winter if she wins the Conservative Party leadership race, the Telegraph understands.

  • Hamas executes five Palestinians, 2 for helping Israel, Gaza's internal ministry says

    Hamas, the group that acts as the governing authority in the Gaza Strip, executed five Palestinians including two of which the internal ministry said spied and assisted Israel.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men - Here's...

  • Opinion: 1 in 10 Teachers Say They’ve Been Attacked by Students

    Ten percent. That’s the portion of K-12 teachers in the United States who say they’ve been physically attacked by a student, a new survey has found. Various news outlets have reported what has been described as a “wave of student misbehavior” since students returned from remote learning to in-person instruction. The purported surge in student […]

  • This TikTok-Viral Brand Has a Smoothing & Brightening Eye Cream That's Finally Back in Stock & Less Than $20

    Getting the right eye cream is such an important step in your skincare regimen. It can help be the finishing touch with hydrating, soothing, de-puffing — anything you need. That’s why when all else fails, we turn to TikTok. If you use TikTok, chances are that you’ve seen the up-and-coming skincare brand Versed on your […]

  • A Colorado Ruling May Signal a Shift in How Courts View Gun Restrictions

    Experts say it could show the impact of a recent Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights

  • Russian forces not receiving combat bonuses in Ukraine: UK intelligence

    The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Sunday that Russian forces in Ukraine have likely not received combat bonuses, hampering morale. “Russian forces continue to suffer from morale and discipline issues in Ukraine,” the ministry said in a Twitter thread. “In addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, one…

  • ‘House of Hammer’ Filmmakers Want Viewers to Understand ‘Warning Signs’ of Toxic Relationships in Armie Hammer Docuseries

    In early 2021, Armie Hammer’s world began to unravel. The actor with a seemingly perfect life had recently announced a divorce with his wife of 10 years with whom he shares two young children – and then explosive social media posts regarding Hammer’s sexual proclivities spiraled into a media firestorm. Hammer was swiftly dropped from […]

  • Russians deploy military bases in schools of Melitipol mayor

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:40 Russian occupiers have located their military bases in five schools in the centre of occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, during the 24/7 national newscast Quote: "There has never been a 1 September [the first day of the new academic year in Ukraine - ed.

  • Pennsylvania manufacturing workers blast Biden's student loan handout as unfair

    Pennsylvania manufacturing workers say President Biden's $500 billion student loan hand is a slap in the face to blue-collar America.

  • A Growing Backlash Against Russian Tourists Is Dividing Europe

    For some of Europe’s leaders, the sight of Russian tourists sunning themselves on the beach while their fellow citizens participate in the devastation of Ukraine, has become morally untenable.