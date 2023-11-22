Israel and Hamas Agree to Short Truce for Hostage Release

(Bloomberg) -- Hamas agreed to free 50 hostages from Gaza in return for a four-day ceasefire with Israel and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to say war will continue until Hamas is destroyed as an organization, it will be the first major lull in fighting since the conflict erupted just over six weeks ago when Hamas militants attacked Israel.

Hamas said there would be a “cessation of all military operations” in Gaza during the four days. Israel will halt airstrikes throughout the Gaza strip, and stop flying intelligence drones over the north, where most of its ground forces are, for six hours a day.

In addition, more aid is will move into Gaza from Egypt, which Palestinian officials and the United Nations say is needed to ease a humanitarian disaster.

The pause, pushed for by the US and its allies, is expected to begin by early Thursday morning, after the Israeli public has had an opportunity to appeal in the courts against the prisoners being released.

Israel’s cabinet has already approved the deal and it’s not expected to be stalled by legal disputes.

Hamas, backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, will initially free 50 women and children held in Gaza. In turn, Israel will release 150 women and Palestinians under the age of 19 from Israeli jails. US officials said three Americans would be among the hostages leaving Gaza.

A second stage could see the halt in fighting extended by one day for the release of every 10 additional hostages, Netanyahu’s office said. The government has released a list of 300 Palestinians that could be freed overall, most of them people arrested since the war began on Oct. 7.

On that day, Hamas raided southern Israeli communities from Gaza, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 240. Israel retaliated by bombarding Gaza and launched a ground offensive, which the territory’s Hamas-run government says have killed more than 13,000 people.

The hostage talks were fraught and mediated by Qatar, which hosts some of Hamas’s political leaders, as well as the US and Egypt. The White House will work to ensure the deal is “carried through in its entirety,” President Joe Biden said, underscoring its complexity and the possibility of a breakdown.

The developments come as international pressure grows on Israel to end its offensive in Gaza, much of which has been damaged by airstrikes. Hamas has said thousands of people are reported missing or trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Qatar said it hoped the “humanitarian pause” would help stop the war and lead to a “comprehensive and just peace process.”

Despite the breakthrough, Netanyahu struck a different tone at the start of a cabinet meeting late on Tuesday night, when the deal was announced.

“There is nonsense out there as if after the pause in fighting, we will stop the war,” he said. “We are at war and we will continue it until we achieve all the objectives. We will eliminate Hamas, return all the hostages and guarantee that there will be no element in Gaza that threatens Israel.”

Heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas continued overnight in northern Gaza. The main thrust of Israel’s ground offensive is into Gaza City, the strip’s biggest urban area and which the military describes as Hamas’s “center of gravity.”

Troops have taken control of many parts of the city’s Al Shifa hospital and over the weekend showed videos they say prove Hamas exploited the facility, building a command center and tunnels underneath.

In recent days Israel has said it’s turning its attention to the south of Gaza, signaling the possibility of sending troops there. Israel has urged civilians to evacuate to southern Gaza since the beginning of the war.

Financial markets showed little immediate reaction to the deal, which was flagged days ago. Gold and oil — the two commodities most impacted when the conflict initially erupted — were largely steady in early trading on Wednesday. The war-risk premium for those assets has evaporated this month, largely because traders are increasingly optimistic the conflict will be largely contained to Gaza and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia based in Lebanon, will refrain from a major assault on Israel.

The Israeli shekel has also recovered all of its heavy losses from the first three weeks of the war.

Qatar said it will run an operations room that will be in constant contact with Israel, Hamas, the Red Cross and US officials to ensure all parts of the deal are implemented.

