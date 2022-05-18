Israel approves ultranationalist Jewish march in Jerusalem

JOSEF FEDERMAN
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Wednesday said they have given the go-ahead for flag-waving Jewish nationalists to march through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem's Old City later this month, in a decision that threatens to re-ignite violence in the holy city.

The office of Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev said the march would take place on May 29 along its “customary route” through Damascus Gate.

Each year, thousands of Israeli nationalists participate in the march, waving Israeli flags, singing songs and in some cases, chanting anti-Arab slogans, as they pass by Palestinian onlookers and businesses.

Barlev’s office said the decision was made after consultations with police.

The march is meant to celebrate Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel subsequently annexed the area in a step that is not internationally recognized. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Last year’s Gaza war erupted as the march was just getting underway, even after authorities changed the route at the last moment to avoid Damascus Gate.

The Old City, located in east Jerusalem, has experienced weeks of violent confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators, and the march threatens triggering new unrest.

Tensions also have been heightened by an Israeli police crackdown during the funeral of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last Friday. As the funeral procession got underway, police pushed and beat mourners, causing the pallbearers to lose control of the coffin and nearly drop it.

Abu Akleh, a well-known journalist, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank last week. The Palestinians, including witnesses who were with her, say she was shot by Israeli troops. Israel says that Palestinian gunmen were active in the area, and it is not clear who fired the deadly bullet.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macron urges rapid Israeli probe into death of Al Jazeera reporter

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Israel to complete swiftly investigations into the death of a Palestinian journalist killed last week during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the Elysee said. Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday. "The president said that he was moved by the death of Shireen Abu Akleh and reiterated France's position that a rapid conclusion of the investigation was needed," the French president's office said following a telephone call between Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • How Lordstown and Canoo Can Get the Cash They Need to Make EVs

    Producing cars in significant volume will require more money, but issuing stock at the shares' current prices would badly dilute stockholders.

  • Israeli PM welcomes expansion of West Bank settlements

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday welcomed a recent decision to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinians and most of the international community view as illegal. During a visit to the settlement of Elkana, he cast the expansion of settlements as a response to recent Palestinian violence. The Palestinians view settlement construction as the main obstacle to peace because it further undermines their hopes for an independent state on lands Israel seized through war.

  • Kathy Barnette Falls Short—but Her Extremism Is the GOP’s New Normal

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Pennsylvania Senate primary voting is done and it’s clear that insurgent right-winger Kathy Barnette failed to pull off an upset over fellow Republicans Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Donald Trump’s favored candidate. But her late surge is an indication of how fringe figures are now outflanking even the former president.As Fever Dreams hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer point out, Barnette “represents kind of a grassroots Trumpist

  • Feds seek prison for rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt

    Federal prosecutors on Monday recommended a prison sentence of more than two months for a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore the sweatshirt, he “fatuously” replied “because I was cold,” prosecutors said in their sentencing memo.

  • Vote counting drags on in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary

    Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick went into Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat, expected to be among the nation's most competitive races in the fall.

  • A former Trump advisor on Russia recalled that Putin smelled odd and neither ate nor drank at dinner

    The former White House advisor Fiona Hill said Vladimir Putin smelled "almost like he had stepped out of some special preparatory bath" when they met.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • Kadyrov believes the Russians should mobilise themselves - around Putin

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled leader of Chechnya, said during an "educational" talk to young Russians that Vladimir Putin did not need to announce mobilisation: Russian citizens "should mobilise around the president themselves".

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.

  • Ukraine claims guerrillas have killed several high-ranking Russians in southern city

    Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.

  • Winners and losers from Tuesday’s primaries

    Tuesday was the most dramatic primary night so far this election cycle. High-profile battles were fought in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while voters in Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon also went to the polls. The night’s marquee contest — the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania — has yet to be decided, with TV personality Mehmet Oz…

  • A clip showing Putin twitching his foot set off new speculation after claims he is seriously ill

    Putin's appearance and behavior are fuelling speculation about his health. Over the weekend, Ukrainian intelligence said he was badly ill.

  • Medvedev says Russia will not allow World War III

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 21:05 Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, has said that the Russian Federation would not allow World War III to break out. Source: Medvedev on Telegram after visiting the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov Direct quote: "The history of the Nuclear Center in Sarov is forever linked to the names of those who created our country's nuclear shield.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Tucker Carlson ‘Not Sure’ About Great Replacement Theory After Pushing It 400 Times

    A recent investigation found the Fox News host had peddled the conspiracy theory hundreds of times since he took over a prime time spot in 2016.

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • The company buying Trump's social network Truth Social warned investors about his history of bankruptcy and failed business ventures

    In a filing Monday, Digital World highlighted the failures of Trump Taj Mahal, Trump University, and Trump Vodka, among other ventures.

  • Ukraine officials declare mission complete, start evacuating troops from Mariupol steel mill

    The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine's last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

  • Israel Is in All-Out Crisis Mode After Terrible Handling of Reporter’s Death

    Hazem Bader/AFP via GettyThe death of Shireen Abu Akleh, Al Jazeera’s celebrated Palestine correspondent—who was shot in the head while covering a gun battle between Israeli army forces and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin last Wednesday—has spiraled from tragedy into a full-blown diplomatic crisis for Israel.A series of clumsy reactions to the journalist’s death, and the police’s catastrophic handling of her funeral on Friday, where officers beat pallbearers with batons and d