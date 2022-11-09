Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

This undated image released by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, shows an ivory comb with an entire sentence in the Canaanite language, a 3,700-year-old inscription encouraging people to rid themselves of lice believed to be dated back as far as 1700 BC that was discovered in Tel Lachish, Israel. Israeli researchers say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of an alphabet and its ability to write. (Dafna Gazit, Israel Antiquities Authority via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
8
ELEANOR H. REICH
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.

The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."

Experts say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of the Canaanite alphabet, invented around 1800 B.C. and the foundation of the all successive alphabetic systems, such as Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Latin and Cyrillic.

The mundane topic indicates that people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — and archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb.

The comb was first excavated in 2016 at Tel Lachish, an archaeological site in southern Israel, but it was only late last year when a professor at Israel’s Hebrew University noticed the tiny words inscribed on it. Details of the find were published Wednesday in an article in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology.

The lead researcher, Hebrew University archaeologist Yosef Garfinkel, told The Associated Press that while many artefacts bearing the Canaanite script have been found over the years, this is the first complete sentence to be discovered.

Garfinkel said previous findings of just a few letters, maybe a word here and there, did not leave much room for further research on the lives on the Canaanites. "We didn’t have enough material,” he said.

The find also opens up room for debate about the ancient era, Garfinkel added. The fact that the sentence was found on an ivory comb in the ancient city's palace and temple district, coupled with the mentioning of the beard, could indicate that only wealthy men were able to read and write.

“It is a very human text,” Garfinkel said. “It shows us that people didn’t really change, and lice didn’t really change."

Canaanites spoke an ancient Semitic language — related to modern Hebrew, Arabic and Aramaic — and resided in the lands abutting the eastern Mediterranean. They are believed to have developed the first known alphabetic system of writing.

Finding a complete sentence would further indicate that Canaanites stood out among early civilizations in their use of the written word. “It shows that even in the most ancient phase there were full sentences” Garfinkel added.

He said experts dated the script to 1700 B.C. by comparing it to the archaic Canaanite alphabet previously found in Egypt’s Sinai desert, dating back to between 1900 B.C. and 1700 B.C.

But the Tel Lachish comb was found in a much later archaeological context, and carbon dating failed to determine its exact age, the article notes.

Austrian archaeologist Felix Höflmayer, an expert on the period who was not part of the publication, said this method of dating was not definitive.

“There are just not enough securely dated early alphabetic inscriptions currently known,” he said. Nonetheless, he added the discovery was highly significant, and will help solidify Tel Lachish as a center of the early alphabet development.

“Seventeen letters preserved on a single object is definitely remarkable,” Höflmayer said.

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists Found a ‘Large-Scale Structure’ Lurking Behind the Milky Way

    It’s tough to see through the Milky Way’s “zone of avoidance,” but these scientists pulled it off.

  • Hot muddy waters hid these bronze statues for almost 2,000 years, experts in Italy say

    The treasure trove included more than 20 statues and thousands of coins, archaeologists said.

  • 'Exceptional' ancient statues discovered in Tuscany

    STORY: Archeologists have discovered beautifully preserved bronze statues Location: San Casciano Dei Bagni, Italydating back to ancient Roman times in Tuscan thermal baths[Jacopo Tabolli, University for Foreigners in Siena]"We witnessed an exceptional discovery. From the bottom of the pool at the lowest point of its monumental construction, 24 masterpieces of bronze statues between the second and first centuries B.C. have re-emerged. // They are masterpieces of antiquity that add to and open a new chapter in the history of choreography and the sacred between the Etruscans and Romans."Source: ANSA news agency The 2,300-year-old statues were used to adorn a sanctuary before being immersed in thermal watersThey were covered by almost 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coinsand the hot waters in the Great Bath sanctuary of San Casciano helped to preserve them

  • 5,000-year-old silver ring found in Oman gives peek into ancient culture, experts say

    The ring, with a distinctive bison symbol, showed archaeologists that ancient people were more intelligent than previously thought.

  • Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

    A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. COMAC also announced 30 orders for its shorter-range ARJ21 jet.

  • Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

    The discovery of 24 statues thought to be around 2,300 years old may "rewrite history", an expert says.

  • Luhansk Oblast turns into Russian burial site, harming environment

    Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that environmental problems occurred in the oblast due to the large number of dead people who were buried spontaneously, including occupiers.

  • Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

    Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. Cook had Parkinson's disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. Tributes poured in from country stars, including Travis Tritt who called Cook “a great guy and one heckuva bass fisherman,” and Jason Aldean, who tweeted: “ I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years and I will never forget it.”

  • Controversial DC tipping proposal approved by voters — again

    A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants was approved Tuesday, four years after an identical measure was overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 eliminates the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners pay certain staff members well below the $16.10 minimum hourly wage on the assumption that the difference would be made up through customer tips. If the employees' tips for the night don't raise that income up to the minimum, the employers make up the difference.

  • Sheriff found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio

    A federal judge on Tuesday found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt six years earlier. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was found to be in contempt for noncompliance with a court-ordered overhaul of his agency’s much criticized internal affairs operation, which has a backlog of 2,100 investigations, each taking an average of more than 600 days to complete. A court order requires those investigations to be completed with 60 to 85 days, depending on which operation within the agency handles the case.

  • Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

    Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry's director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics.

  • ‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home

    A possible meteor caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have been responsible for destroying a California man’s home.

  • Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

    An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in Tokyo District Court to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to one year and eight months. The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020, and extradited to Japan in March 2021, though they fought against deportation to Japan.

  • Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry

    DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain (AP) — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying.

  • Ancient Etruscan statues illuminate history of pre-Roman Italy

    A trove of bronze statues that archeologist say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered.

  • Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

    American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

  • DeSantis rides huge boost in Hispanic support to historic Miami-Dade victory

    Ron DeSantis decisively took Miami-Dade County by the largest margin of any Republican candidate for governor in at least the past 40 years on his path to re-election Tuesday night.

  • Hershey stock edges higher on sweet Evercore ISI analyst note

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a new note from Evercore ISI reiterating an Outperform rating on Hershey stock.

  • Housing Executive expands eco-friendly heating scheme

    A project which uses smart energy systems is being extended by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

  • Once a comfort, rain is now ruining Australia's mood

    Record rainfall in a country used to sun is making many people low and anxious.