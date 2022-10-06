Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian

FILE - Mourners carry the body of 7-year-old Palestinian boy Rayan Suleiman during his funeral in the West Bank village of Tequa near Bethlehem Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. ​​The Israeli military on Thursday, Oct. 6, cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an interaction with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — ​​The Israeli military on Thursday cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

The United States, European Union and United Nations had demanded an investigation into the death of second-grader Rayan Suleiman, which became the latest lightning rod in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as outraged Palestinians blamed Israel for his death last week.

Rayan’s parents allege he was chased by Israeli soldiers on his way home from school and that he collapsed when troops appeared at his home in the Palestinian town of Tequa. They say he fell unconscious after troops interrogated his father and threatened Rayan and his brothers with arrest.

Doctors who treated Rayan said a preliminary examination showed Rayan experienced cardiac arrest induced by what could be described as a severe panic attack. A Palestinian hospital said it had conducted an autopsy but its findings have not yet been made public.

Israel closed its investigation into his death on Thursday, denying any violence in the encounter between Israeli soldiers and Rayan’s family and saying the “soldiers acted as expected of them, while adhering to the (army’s) values.”

Israeli military investigations have long drawn criticism from rights groups and Palestinians who charge that they are not independent or effective, citing a low indictment rate. The military insists the system works.

In its probe into Rayan's death, the army said one of its commanders searched several houses in Tequa for suspects who had fled after hurling stones at motorists last week.

It said the soldier summoned Rayan’s father with his two children to their doorstep for interrogation last Thursday, describing the encounter as a conversation “held in a respectful manner, without any form of physical contact and certainly without the use of verbal or physical violence.”

The troops next saw the father in a car with his son on his lap, the army said, noting that it found “no evidence” Rayan suffered physical damage as the result of Israeli military activity.

Hundreds of people attended Rayan's funeral last Friday, and his death struck a nerve with Palestinian parents. Fear for their children’s safety and the dread of soldiers knocking on the door are part of daily life under an entrenched Israeli military rule that is now in its 56th year. Human rights groups say Israeli soldiers routinely arrest children and teenagers during night raids.

Rayan's death came as violence escalates in the occupied West Bank, where nearly half a million Israeli settlers live on land that Palestinians want for a future independent state. Israel has conducted arrest raids almost every night since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks in Israel last spring. The incursions have killed over 100 Palestinians this year — a seven-year high.

Most of those killed are said by Israel to have been militants, but local youths protesting the incursions as well as some civilians have also died in the violence.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO alert over India-made cough syrups after deaths in The Gambia

    Some 66 deaths in The Gambia may be linked to four syrups made by an India-based firm, world health officials say.

  • U.S. envoy fears "return to war" as talks to extend Yemen truce fail

    The Iran-backed rebels blame the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, the U.S. blames the rebels, and Yemen's desperate civilians remain caught in the middle.

  • TUWOY's Merger Plans Ditched by Capricorn for Israel's NewMed

    Capricorn rejects TUWOY's earlier announced all-stock deal, which would have led to the creation of an Africa-focused energy company.

  • Hercules statue — 1,900 years old but still with rock-hard abs — found buried in Greece

    College students rediscovered the ancient Roman statue.

  • Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban

    A Lebanese judge on Thursday fined and issued a six-month travel ban to a woman who stormed her bank with a fake pistol and took her trapped savings to cover her sister's cancer treatment. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people. About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Mediterranean country’s economy continues to spiral.

  • No. 2 Georgia looking for return to top form against Auburn

    Don't expect Auburn players to empathize with concerns expressed this week about No. 2 Georgia's sudden dip from championship form. The Bulldogs, who play Auburn on Saturday, fell from the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 this week after having to rally for a 26-22 win at Missouri last week. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed 13-0 early and 22-12 in the fourth quarter before finishing strong.

  • M4 rifle stolen from unmarked police truck in Gastonia

    A police officer from South Carolina became the victim of a crime while attending a training session this week at the Gastonia Police Department, and now a police rifle is missing.

  • 1 Palestinian killed, 1 fugitive surrenders in Israel raid

    DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops exchanged fire with Palestinians during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, killing one Palestinian and forcing the surrender of a wanted man. Troops surrounded the three-story building where the suspect, Salman Omran, was staying, the army said. The Palestinian Red Crescent said seven people were wounded, including three journalists, during the clashes and that one of its ambulances had been hit by tear gas.

  • Christian Walker Faces GOP Blame For Herschel Walker's Troubles

    The Republican Senate candidate has said he loves his son unconditionally, although he joked about how he needs to spank the 23-year-old.

  • Iranian women at home and abroad cut their hair to protest Mahsa Amini's death

    From Tehran to Los Angeles, the act of cutting hair has become a form of resistance.

  • King Charles Is Poised to Give William and Kate a Massive Mansion Called Frogmore House

    King Charles is poised to give Prince William and Kate Middleton "Frogmore House," a massive mansion on the Windsor estate. Details here.

  • Stephen Colbert Drops Glorious F-Bomb On Herschel Walker Over Scandal Excuse

    Colbert's "greeting card" response was bleeped by the network, but it's pretty clear what he said to the Senate candidate from Georgia.

  • Biden administration weighs whether to shrink offshore drilling lease sales

    The Biden administration is considering auctioning off a smaller section of the Gulf of Mexico for drilling than the Trump administration was expected to, according to new documents released on Thursday. The Interior Department on Thursday released a draft of a “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement” outlining its plans for the sales of the rights to drill…

  • Biden to impose 'costs' on Iranian officials for crackdown on protests

    While Iran's brutal attempts to put down nationwide protests -- sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of its so-called morality police -- have done little to stop domestic dissent, the crackdown has dire implications for the regime on the international stage, cementing Iran's pariah status. Following Iranian security forces siege of an elite university in Tehran where students were demonstrating, President Joe Biden this week promised his administration would soon impose "further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors." Meanwhile, the top levels of leadership within Iran have sought to blame outside influences for fueling the nearly three straight weeks of unrest.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    The U.S. deployed its international development chief to Ukraine on Thursday, the highest-ranking American official to visit the country since Russia illegally annexed the four regions. The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, traveled to Kyiv and was holding meetings with government officials and residents. USAID said the United States has delivered $9.89 billion in aid to Ukraine since February.

  • Biden Says He’s Disappointed in Saudis But Doesn’t Regret Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s disappointed by the surprise OPEC+ decision to slash oil production but that he doesn’t regret a trip to Saudi Arabia just three months ago in which he urged its leaders to keep crude flowing.“Disappointment. And we’re looking at what alternatives we may have,” Biden told reporters at the White House when he was asked his reaction to the cut. He said no decision has been made yet on how to respond to the OPEC+ move.“There’s a lot of alternatives. We h

  • Leaders of Turkey, Armenia, hold face-to-face meeting

    The leaders of historic foes Turkey and Armenia on Thursday held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Prague on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across Europe. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was also present at what appeared to be an informal gathering of the three leaders.

  • Arizona Fake Elector Kelli Ward Took The Fifth In Jan. 6 Committee Deposition

    “She declined to answer on every substantive question,” said Jan. 6 panel lawyer Eric Columbus.

  • Some occupiers return to Russia from Luhansk Oblast due to lack of food and clothes

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2022, 12:16 PM Prisoners who were hired by private military companies are being trained in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast; at the same time, some military units are going back to Russia because of a lack of uniforms and food.

  • Trump claims he would beat a Washington-Lincoln ticket by 40 per cent

    Former president Donald Trump claimed a pollster informed him that he would beat a Washington-Lincoln ticket by 40 per centRSBN