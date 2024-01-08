Israel army: Killed journalists were in a terrorist's car

A Press helmet is placed over the grave of Hamza Dahdouh, a Palestinian journalist who worked for Al Jazeera and was killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah. Hamza is the son of Al-Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Dahdouh, who has previously lost his wife, two other children and a grandson and was injured himself during the war. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The son of an Al Jazeera journalist, also a correspondent, who was killed in an Israeli attack was travelling in a car with a Palestinian militant, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"An IDF aircraft identified and struck a terrorist who operated an aircraft that posed a threat to IDF troops. We are aware of the reports that during the strike, two other suspects who were in the same vehicle as the terrorist were also hit," the Israeli army said.

The 27-year-old Hamza Dahdouh and another Palestinian journalist were killed on Sunday in the south of Gaza after an attack on a vehicle in the west of the city of Khan Younis, according to Al Jazeera.

A third passenger in the car was injured. According to unconfirmed reports the second journalist who was killed was also working as a freelance videographer for the Hamas Ministry of the Interior in order to document the severe destruction in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli reports, Hamas repeatedly uses drones to spy on the movements of soldiers or to attack them.

"The Foreign Press Association [FPA] is deeply saddened by the killing of journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria today in Gaza. Hamza Dahouh was working for Al Jazeera and Mustafa Thuria was a freelancer for AFP [Agence France-Presse] and other international news outlets," the FPA said.

"We convey deep condolences to our member Wael Dahdouh who has suffered yet another tragic and terrible loss of a family member. Hamza was his oldest son," they continued.

"We call on the IDF and all parties to ensure the safety and freedom of reporting of our Palestinian members on the ground in Gaza, who are reporting the news despite extremely dangerous circumstances," the statement ended.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that according to their preliminary investigation, as of Monday, 79 journalists have been killed. Among them were 72 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese, the CPJ said.

Journalists in Gaza are particularly at risk to the devastating air raids, interrupted communication channels, supply bottlenecks and power cuts, following the October 7 terrorist massacre in Israel.

Press vests are placed over the bodies of Palestinian journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, who were killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah. Hamza is the son of Al-Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Dahdouh, who has previously lost his wife, two other children and a grandson and was injured himself during the war. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Wael Dahdouh, Al-Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, mourns over the body of his dead son Hamza, who also worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera and was killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah. Dahdouh has previously lost his wife, two other children and a grandson and was injured himself during the war. Mohammed Talatene/dpa