Israel army says probing fatal car shooting by soldiers

The Palestinian health ministry said a 17-year-old was shot dead by Israeli troops at a checkpoint near the city of Ramallah (similar to the one pictured 2008) (AFP Photo/AHMAD GHARABLI)

Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - The Israeli army said Friday it had opened a probe after troops shot dead the passenger of a car that tried to break through two checkpoints in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said 17-year-old Qassem al-Abbasi, from east Jerusalem, was shot dead by Israeli troops on Thursday near the city of Ramallah.

"The military police have opened an investigation into the death of the passenger," an army spokeswoman told AFP, without giving any more details on the deceased.

Soldiers fired warning shots into the air after the vehicle failed to stop a roadblock, she said.

When the vehicle tried to break though a second roadblock nearby, soldiers again fired into the air "before aiming at the car, killing one of the occupants and injuring another passenger", the spokeswoman said.

The Israeli news site Ynet reported an initial investigation had revealed "the vehicle did not try to hit the soldiers at the roadblocks and no weapon was found in the car".

The incident took place north of Ramallah, where two Palestinian attacks on December 9 and December 13 left three people dead - two Israeli soldiers and a baby born prematurely after its mother was badly injured.

Israeli forces are hunting for those behind the earlier attacks, which shattered months of relative calm in the West Bank.