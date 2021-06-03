Israel arrests top Hamas leader in predawn raid

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

The Israel Defense Forces said they arrested a top Hamas leader during a raid in the West Bank early Wednesday.

Sheikh Jamal Tawil is allegedly linked to a number of suicide bombings and has been arrested by Israel multiple times.

"Tawil is a senior figure in the Hamas terror group in the West Bank, who recently took an active part in organizing riots, inciting violence and reforming Hamas’s headquarters in Ramallah," the IDF said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

Hamas responded to the arrest by saying it would not "silence" the group’s voice in the region.

"The sons of Hamas and its commanders are all soldiers of the resistance, and they will continue the path of freedom and liberation whatever the sacrifices," the statement said.

Israel has cracked down on Hamas since the Israel-Gaza conflict last month, arresting 10 activists just on May 20, according to The Times.

This week Hamas called for Palestinians to exhibit a "Day of rage" against Israeli treatment on Friday. This comes amid a ceasefire between the two sides.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds of people, mostly Palestinian, died during the 11-day conflict last month.

Recommended Stories

  • UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

    The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel's N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel's assertion that its air strikes were "precise".

  • Palestinian militant group Hamas has seen a spike in crypto donations to fund its operations since its renewed armed conflict with Israel, report says

    Heightened international interest led to a pickup in cryptocurrency donations that are facilitating Hamas' operations.

  • Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

    A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

  • No love lost between Biden and Bibi, but what will new Israeli PM Bennett mean for the US?

    For President Joe Biden, with Benjamin Netanyahu likely out, Israel's next prime minister Naftali Bennett might pose a fresh geopolitical headache.

  • Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

    Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he's planning a comeback bid for the White House. “We need you," conservative commentator Dan Bongino told the former president. “Well, I’ll tell you what,” Trump responded.

  • Drought ravages California's reservoirs ahead of hot summer

    Each year Lake Oroville helps water a quarter of the nation’s crops, sustain endangered salmon beneath its massive earthen dam and anchor the tourism economy of a Northern California county that must rebuild seemingly every year after unrelenting wildfires. While droughts are common in California, this year's is much hotter and drier than others, evaporating water more quickly from the reservoirs and the sparse Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds them. The state's more than 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year, according to Jay Lund, co-director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California-Davis.

  • Marlo Hampton's Nearly Naked Dress Is Mainly Made of String

    Marlo Hampton has a long history of going nearly naked. (Watch the video above for a refresher.) The Real Housewives of Atlanta friend once celebrated her birthday in a glittering jumpsuit with some very daring mesh panels. For one cocktail hour, she poured vodka in a semi-sheer bodysuit and little else. And when she turned 45, Marlo graced Instagram in an underboob-baring crop top. And why stop there? In a recent Instagram post, Marlo quipped in the caption: "I’m just bored right now." But her

  • The Diehard Right-Wing Multimillionaire Replacing Israel’s Bibi

    Abir Sultan/ReutersJERUSALEM—The scandal-plagued era of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is finally coming to an end—and the man poised to replace him is known for outrageous controversies of his own.On Wednesday, Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid announced the formation of a coalition government that will catapult 49-year-old tech millionaire Naftali Bennett into the prime ministership. Lapid, a centrist, made an extraordinary sacrifice to establish what he calls

  • Asian American Soldier Who Dreamed of Flying, Struggled With Grades is Now a US Army Pilot

    The U.S. Army launched an animated series earlier last month, featuring soldiers such as First Lieutenant David Toguchi, an Asian American pilot who turned his lifelong dream of flying into a reality. "The Calling"  follows five young Americans as their different life experiences lead them to serve in the Army. Toguchi was one of the five soldiers chosen from almost 100 candidates to star in the series.

  • Nearly 200 Facebook employees say pro-Palestinian content is being unfairly removed, and demand that Zuckerberg launch an internal review

    Nearly 200 Facebook staff claimed pro-Palestinian content was unfairly removed during recent fighting in Gaza, and called for an investigation.

  • UCLA economists say California should expect a 'euphoric' economic rebound

    UCLA economists say California should expect a 'euphoric' economic rebound

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime for Punching Asian Woman in NYC’s Chinatown Has 40 Prior Arrests

    A homeless man charged for sucker-punching a 55-year-old Asian woman in New York City’s Chinatown has a lengthy rap sheet, including multiple arrests for arson and assault in the past year. The latest: Alexander Wright, 48, was charged with multiple crimes for Monday’s incident, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Bayard Street. A video of Wright's arrest, posted by community activist Karlin Chan, shows the suspect blaming the victim for hitting him, but witnesses were quick to debunk his claim.

  • New British tanks costing £3.5bn cannot be driven safely over 20mph, reveals leaked report

    A new fleet of tanks bought by the Army for £3.5 billion cannot be driven safely over 20mph, a leaked report has revealed. Military chiefs have been warned that the new Ajax armoured fighting vehicles pose safety risks to soldiers if they are driven at more than half their fastest speed. It comes after trials of the vehicles had to be suspended from November 2020 to March of this year, after it was found troops had suffered swollen joints and tinnitus while being inside the vehicles. In a Govern

  • AMC stock surges more than 100% to record intraday high, market cap overtakes GameStop

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied again on Wednesday, with shares nearly doubling in value as investors on Reddit and other social media platforms piled into the meme stock.

  • This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

    The key difference is the availability of vaccines. The U.S. government secured major supply deals with leading vaccine makers, notably Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). An ominous warning from Moderna could shake up the COVID-19 vaccine market.

  • With Emboldened Republicans at the Helm, Texas Steers Hard Right

    AUSTIN, Texas — It was a literal exit strategy: Texas Democrats staged a last-minute walkout on Sunday to kill an elections bill that would have restricted voting statewide. The quorum-breaking move — a decades-old maneuver favored by Democratic lawmakers — worked, in dramatic fashion. But by Tuesday, the reality of their short-lived triumph had settled in. The bill was very much still alive, with the Republican governor vowing to call lawmakers back to Austin for a special session to revive and

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell takes credit for Trump's August return-to-power fantasy

    MyPillow's Mike Lindell takes credit for Trump's August return-to-power fantasy

  • Seattle man accused of trying to join ISIS, telling FBI he would be an 'executioner'

    A Washington state man has been arrested for his alleged efforts to join the Islamic State group, federal prosecutors said. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 20, of Seattle, was taken into custody at the departure gate of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last Friday as he attempted to board a flight to Cairo, federal prosecutors said. After being arrested, Williams agreed to speak with agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and allegedly stated that he intended to become an "executioner" or a "machine-gunner" for ISIS, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle.

  • Israeli Opposition Head Announces He Can Form Government

    Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid announced that he is able to form a new government, in another step towards ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Scott Brooks says acquiring Daniel Gafford was like adding a top five pick

    Scott Brooks spoke highly of his trade deadline addition.