Israel attacks Syrian international airport again

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
92

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck and disabled Aleppo International Airport on the night of 15 October.

Source: The Times of Israel, referring to Syrian media

Quote: "A Syrian pro-government media outlet says Israel’s military has attacked the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo, putting it out of service."

Details: Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reports that the strike hit the runway of Aleppo airport, rendering it unfit for use just hours after it was repaired following a similar Israeli strike on Thursday.

The attack on Aleppo airport came shortly after two missiles were fired from Syria on the Golan Heights.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories