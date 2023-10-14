Israel attacks Syrian international airport again

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck and disabled Aleppo International Airport on the night of 15 October.

Source: The Times of Israel, referring to Syrian media

Quote: "A Syrian pro-government media outlet says Israel’s military has attacked the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo, putting it out of service."

Details: Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reports that the strike hit the runway of Aleppo airport, rendering it unfit for use just hours after it was repaired following a similar Israeli strike on Thursday.

The attack on Aleppo airport came shortly after two missiles were fired from Syria on the Golan Heights.

Background:

On Thursday, Syrian media outlets reported that Israel had struck two major airports in Syria.

On 10 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant stated that Israel was moving to a "full offence" against the Gaza Strip.

On the same day, the IDF said that several projectiles have been launched towards Israel from Syrian territory.

