Israel awaits UN court ruling

The United Nations’ top court could order Israel to end its military offensive in Gaza. Alabama has executed convicted killer Kenneth Eugene Smith with the controversial use of nitrogen gas. San Diego, usually dry and sunny, has been hit by damaging floods − and these downpours are occurring more often across the country.

Will UN's top court order Israel to end its military offensive in Gaza?

Israel is set to hear Friday whether the International Court of Justice will order it to end its military offensive in Gaza in a preliminary ruling.

The ruling comes at an early stage in South Africa's case alleging that Israel’s military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide. Israel vehemently rejects the accusation and has asked the court to throw out the case.

South Africa is requesting the court to order Israel to “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza.” South Africa strongly supports the Palestinians and its ruling party compares Israel’s policies to its own history under the apartheid regime.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said Thursday that Israel expects the court to toss out the case. “We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges,” he said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Friday that 26,083 people have been killed in the enclave since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, when militants from Gaza killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

A Palestinian man holds a portrait of late Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat and South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela before raising the South African national flag outside the municipality building in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on January 12, 2024.

Alabama executes convicted killer with nitrogen gas in controversial method

The state of Alabama executed convicted killer Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday in a first-of-its-kind execution using nitrogen gas to asphyxiate the inmate. Smith, 58, was the first person in the U.S. – and likely the world – to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia after a drawn-out legal battle over Alabama’s methods of execution. Smith's final appeal was rejected Thursday evening by a majority of justices in the U.S. Supreme Court, opening the door for a controversial execution method that some experts have criticized as experimental and inhumane. Read more

"The world is watching": Supreme Court liberals criticize go-ahead for new execution method.

More news to know now

Dry, sunny San Diego was hit with damaging floods. What's going on?

For the second time in a month, torrential flooding returned to Southern California this week with El NIño-fueled rains rolling in off the Pacific Ocean. This time San Diego felt the punch. The city experienced one of its wettest days on record. Heavy rainfall created raging rivers, stranding motorists and washing away cars. Such downpours are occurring more often across the country as the warming climate and oceans allow the atmosphere to hold more moisture, climate scientists say. And it's a phenomenon they expect to continue in the years to come. Read more

Mail freeze: Latest frigid weather is adding to the postal service's delivery woes.

A person works to help tow away a vehicle dislodged by flooding the day after an explosive rainstorm caused flooding in areas of San Diego County on Jan. 23, 2024 in San Diego.

Only two GOP presidential candidates remain. How does this compare to years past?

Only two major Republican candidates remain in the 2024 presidential race. Former President Donald Trump won the GOP New Hampshire primary earlier this week, with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley following behind by more than 36,000 votes. At this point in the election, the competition among Republican contenders is looking sparse compared to primaries past. In the 2016 Republican primaries, eight major candidates were competing in the GOP New Hampshire primary election. Of the eight candidates, five received more than 30,000 votes each. Read more

Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump's mental fitness on campaign trail

NFL hires 4 coaches of color in one cycle for first time ever

There’s hope for this country yet, writes USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour. For decades, NFL owners have clung to the idea that people of color couldn’t coach their teams. Well, look at the league now. Hours after the Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales as their head coach Thursday came the news the Atlanta Falcons decided on Raheem Morris. That makes four men of color hired in a single coaching cycle, a record for the NFL, according to data collected for USA TODAY Sports' NFL Coaches Project. Read more

Photo of the day: Icon of the Seas is finally here

Royal Caribbean International’s much-buzzed-about Icon of the Seas will sail its maiden voyage this weekend, beginning cruises to the Caribbean. But the ship is a destination of its own. The vessel features a stacked lineup of attractions for every member of the family. The first in the new Icon Class, it made waves even before leaving the shipyard, generating record bookings for the brand – and hot takes online. Read more

Icon's Thrill Island features the Category 6 water park, which the line is billing as the largest at sea.

