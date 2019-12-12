Israel’s Bad Bet on ‘Friends’ in the Middle East

JERUSALEM—Last year Oman’s Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi told a gathering of Middle Eastern leaders in Bahrain that it was time to treat Israel like part of the Middle East. His speech came in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Oman.

This year, when Jordan’s King Abdullah spoke after being honored at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, he said that unless the U.S. could help solve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute Israel would not be fully integrated with its neighbors.

The two statements frame a debate that is fundamental to Israel’s relations with the the Arab and non-Arab Muslim-majority countries in this region.

While several Arab states today either have relations with Israel or see some shared interests with Israel, the powerful non-Arab countries on their periphery, Iran and Turkey, are both deeply opposed to Israel and to Jerusalem’s policies.

This is a major change from decades ago. In Israel’s early years it had closer relations with Tehran and Ankara and its main existential threat came from Cairo and an array of Arab states. The reversal has left Jerusalem, now, with a handful of Arab capitals that share some interests with it, and two very strong regional states that seek to isolate it. The leaders of the Iranian regime say flatly that they want to destroy Israel and will leverage Iran’s role in neighboring states to do so.

How did Israel get here?

Increasingly the Jewish state has appeared to have not only a cold peace with Egypt (since 1979), and a slightly warmer one with Jordan since 1994, but potential cooperation with some Arab states in the Gulf. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this rapprochement central to talking points about his success over the last 10 years as he faced two elections this year and indictments for corruption.

In early December, reports suggested the U.S. and Israel were even pushing a non-aggression agreement with Oman, Bahrain, the UAE and Morocco. Netanyahu met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Portugal and Pompeo travelled to Morocco on December 6.

But at the same time, Israel’s greatest enemy, Iran, is entrenching itself in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

On November 20, Israel carried out widespread airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria, where it has conducted more than 1,000 such airstrikes over the last five years. But Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, is optimistic Iran can confront Israel. He said in September that “this sinister regime [Israel] must be wiped off the map and this is no longer a dream…but an achievable goal.”

Israel says the IRGC has launched drones and fired rockets toward the Galilee at least five time since February 2018. Iran is also transporting missiles to Iraq which may be transiting to Syria through a new border crossing.

As Israel faces Iran’s threats, it also confronts Iran’s allies. This includes a war of words with Hezbollah in Lebanon and concerns that the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could seek to strike at Israel. Israel also has carried out airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias, according to the Iraqi government and U.S. reports. So far Iran hasn’t found a way to respond, but the general assessment is that it is only a matter of time until it does.

While Iran and its allies are a military threat, Israel also has faced a major diplomatic offensive from Turkey over the last decade. This began in earnest when Turkish-backed peace talks with Syria and the Palestinians broke down during the 2009 war and after Turkey sent a flotilla of hard-line activists toward Gaza in 2010.

In September 2019 at the United Nations Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Israel’s “massacres” in Gaza to “the genocide Nazis committed against Jews.”

Turkey seeks to champion the Palestinian cause, and organized a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 2017 to oppose President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Turkey also went to the U.N. to oppose the American policy. Turkey and Iran have increased their role in the Palestinian issue at precisely the time the Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, have decreased their role.