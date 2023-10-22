Israel will bring ‘unimaginable devastation’ to Lebanon if Hezbollah enters war

Benjamin Netanyahu issued his warning as he met soldiers and officers near the border with Lebanon

Hezbollah will be making “the mistake of its life” if it starts a war with Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Speaking during a visit to troops in northern Israel, near the Lebanon border, the Israeli prime minister said: “We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating.”

His warning to the Lebanese Islamist terror group came as rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase in the latest attack on the US-led coalition as tensions soar over Washington’s support for the Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

The Pentagon has yet to confirm the attack. Iran-backed militias have taken responsibility for attacks in previous days.

A group called Islamic Resistance in Iraq took responsibility for a drone attack against the same base on Saturday, but the Pentagon refused to acknowledge the incident. Three bases have been targeted in six different attacks in less than a week.

The US has said it will take “appropriate action” in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is – don’t,” Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, told ABC News.

“We maintain the right to defend ourselves, and we won’t hesitate to take the appropriate action,” he added, with the comments coming soon after the Pentagon announced it was increasing its military presence in the region.

On Sunday morning, Israel knocked two of Syria’s main international airports out of service with air strikes for the second time this month. At least one person was killed, according to Syrian state news.

Israel has increasingly targeted Syrian airports in recent years in what regional diplomats say are efforts to stop Iran’s aerial supply lines to its proxy forces in the Middle East.

Syrian state media quoted a military official as saying the airports were struck by the Israeli military from the Mediterranean to the west and from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the south.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said on Sunday that it had “accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post” with a tank near the border with Gaza. It said it “expresses sorrow regarding the incident”.

Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, but has condemned its attack on Gaza as disproportionate and warned of the “dire dangers” of escalation.

Meanwhile, an Israeli warplane struck a mosque in the West Bank where Israel said a terrorist cell was hiding. The Israeli military said the mosque compound in Jenin belonged to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had carried out several attacks in recent months and were planning another.

Israeli forces killed at least five people in the West Bank early on Sunday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel is under rising American and European pressure to delay a ground offensive in Gaza to give negotiators more time to secure freedom for Hamas-held hostages.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian prime minister, called for a “united front” from the international community on Sunday to stop Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression ... and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

Discussing Israel’s strategy in remarks to Fox TV, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said it was “to have a weakened, tired and dislocated Hamas in preparation for our next stage of military operations”.

With the region teetering on the brink of all-out conflict and renewed attacks on bases housing US troops, Washington said late on Saturday that it was sending additional defences to the region and putting more troops on prepare-to-deploy orders.

The US has sent significant naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and around 2,000 marines.

As Israel prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza, much of the region and the West are bracing for a rise in attacks from Iranian proxy forces that could quickly escalate into war on several fronts.

Iranian security officials told Reuters Iran’s strategy was for Middle East proxies such as Hezbollah to pursue limited strikes on Israeli and US targets but avoid a major escalation that would draw Tehran in – a high-wire act for the Islamic Republic.

Hezbollah members fly the group’s flag and shout slogans at a funeral in Majadel village, south Lebanon - Hassan Ammar/AP

Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, said “escalating” attacks from Hezbollah risk “dragging Lebanon into a war”.

He added: “Is the Lebanese state really willing to jeopardise what is left of Lebanese prosperity and Lebanese sovereignty for the sake of terrorists in Gaza? That’s a question that the Lebanese authorities need to ask themselves and answer.”

Hezbollah is Lebanon’s most formidable political and military force, leaving the caretaker Lebanese government with its hands tied to stop the group’s paramilitary force from entering the conflict.

Analysts have suggested that while Hezbollah has shown that it does not want to broaden the conflict, a ground invasion of Gaza – or a serious depletion of Hamas’s capabilities – could force it to enter the war.

On Sunday, Pope Francis pleaded for an end to the conflict amid fears it could widen, and called for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into to the Gaza Strip.

“War is always a defeat. It is a destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop. Stop!” he said in Rome’s Saint Peter’s Square. “I renew my call for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to arrive and for hostages to be freed.”

