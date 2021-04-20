Israel to buy Moderna's booster shot against COVID-19 variants

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had secured a new COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Israel for 2022, under which the country has the option to buy doses of one of the company's variant-specific vaccine candidates.

The announcement follows two earlier agreements between Israel and Moderna to supply a total of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine is in early-stage trials. The company in April said it should be able to provide a booster shot for protection against variants of the novel coronavirus by the end of this year.

Israel has agreed with Pfizer Inc and Moderna to buy 16 million more vaccine doses for the country's 9.3 million population, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in televised remarks on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel to buy millions of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc through 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. The new vaccinations will be suitable to protect people against different variants of the coronavirus, Netanyahu said in a statement. He said he hopes to sign a similar deal to purchase the Moderna Inc vaccine.

  • Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it

    Israel has registered eight cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, an Israeli health official said on Tuesday. An initial seven cases of the Indian variant were detected in Israel last week among people arriving from abroad and who have since undergone preliminary testing, the Health Ministry said. "The impression is that the Pfizer vaccine has efficacy against it, albeit a reduced efficacy," the ministry's director-general, Hezi Levy, told Kan public radio, saying the number of cases of the variant in Israel now stood at eight.

  • Fully-vaccinated dorm resident among 14 new COVID cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (20 April) including one new case of locally transmitted infection, taking the country's total case count to 60,865.

  • Brazil COVID cases still soaring among unprotected majority

    Brazil's slowly unfolding vaccination program appears to have slowed the pace of deaths among the nation's elderly, according to death certificate data, but COVID-19 is still taking a rising toll as unprotected younger people get sick. People 80 and over accounted for a quarter of the nation's COVID-19 deaths in February, but less than a fifth in March, according to data provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday by Arpen-Brasil, an association which represents thousands of the notaries who record death certificates in Brazil.

  • The EMA found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and 'unusual blood clots' and wants a warning attached

    The European Medicines Agency said blood clots should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

  • After nuclear talks, Iran's president says deal could be reached soon

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday, after another round of nuclear talks in Vienna, that an agreement can be reached in a short time if the U.S. acts with "honesty."Why it matters: Rouhani’s optimism comes as representatives of Iran and other world powers, including the U.S., are about to start drafting a plan to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The talks in Vienna have progressed about 60, 70% and if the Americans act within the framework of honesty, we will achieve results in a short time."Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with political activists in TehranDriving the news: Senior diplomats from Iran, the EU, France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China met today in Vienna to review the progress made by two expert working groups. The groups have focused on the steps required from the U.S. on sanctions relief and from Iran on its nuclear program. The EU announced that a third group would now be formed to focus on the sequencing of those potential measures from the U.S. and Iran.U.S. envoy Rob Malley and his team didn’t attend the plenary meeting but held indirect talks with the Iranians through EU representatives. They also met with members of the other delegations in Vienna.State Department spokesman Ned Price said the talks in Vienna this week were businesslike and positive, but “there is still a long road ahead of us. Most of the road is still ahead of us.”Price said the U.S. and Iran have a common goal of restoring the deal, but the U.S. will not make concessions without being certain that Iran will return to full compliance.What’s next: The members of the various delegations are expected to go back to their capitals for consultations and then return to Vienna for another round of talks next week, the EU said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson warns we 'can't delude ourselves Covid has gone away'

    Covid treatment tablets could be available to take at home by autumn EU regulator finds 'possible link' between J&J vaccine and rare blood clots Mass Covid testing is a 'waste of time and money', MPs warned Border officials finding '100 fake Covid test certificates a day' India will offer a vaccine to all citizens over the age of 18 from May Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Prime Minister has warned that the UK cannot "delude ourselves" into thinking that the threat of coronavirus has disappeared, as infections surge to new heights internationally. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said that the UK's vaccination programme is making a "big difference" in the fight against the virus, "helping to reduce suffering and save lives potentially on a very big scale." But he also struck a cautious note, warning that we "don't yet know the full extent of the protection that we're building up or the exact strength of our defences". He also hinted to the global picture, which is increasingly dire. According to the World Health Organization, cases globally rose for the eighth week in a row last week - with 5.2 million cases reported, the biggest number ever recorded in a seven days. The surge is largely driven by sharp upticks in countries including India and Brazil. "As we look at what's happening in other countries with record cases around the world, we cannot delude ourselves that Covid has gone away," Mr Johnson said, adding that the "majority of scientific opinion in this country" is that there will be another wave of Covid at some point this year. But, on a slightly more optimistic note, the Prime Minister suggested there remains "nothing in the data" to suggest the need to deviate from the "cautious but irreversible" roadmap previously outlined. And he stressed that vaccines and new therapeutics - the Government has unveiled plans to push for an antiviral pill that can be taken at home - will help the UK to live with the disease. Follow the latest updates below.

  • U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program meets key goal, but India cases and Brazil deaths worry experts

    The U.S. vaccine program stepped into high gear on Monday, with the news that all American adults are now eligible for a shot, meeting a key goal of President Joe Biden's coronavirus team set two weeks ago.

  • How the risk of a post-vaccination COVID-19 infection compares to other daily dangers

    The early returns on COVID-19 vaccinations have largely been positive in the United States and elsewhere. There have certainly been so-called "breakthrough" cases, in which fully vaccinated people have been infected, but The New York Times' David Leonhardt notes that statistics so far indicate the chances of that happening are about one in 11,000, and the rate dwindles even further when it comes to the chances of developing anything worse than a mild infection. Still, many people who have been vaccinated remain nervous. This is understandable, Leonhardt writes, given the novelty of the virus and the toll it's taken. The risk of dying from COVID-19 post-vaccination is probably more akin to "high profile," but "extremely rare dangers" like plane crashes, lightning strikes, or shark attacks. Getting in a car, on the other hand, is a "bigger threat," Leonhardt writes. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver and data scientist David Shor also made this point, and Shor estimated that the "per hour risk of killing somebody driving sober is at least 33 times higher than the per hour risk of killing somebody from [COVID-19] hanging out maskless post-vaccination." That's where sociologist Zeynep Tufekci jumped in. Tufekci generally agrees that COVID-19 vaccination leads to a "dramatic risk reduction." She does, however, think the risks of driving and doing certain activities while vaccinated are not completely comparable. That's because car accidents are generally more individualized, while spreading COVID-19 can lead to a transmission chain, which is why Tufekci thinks government agencies need to be explicit about how effectively the vaccines curb transmission to determine what the true risk factor is. (Car crashes also affect others but car crashes do not have transmission chains. Do the vaccinated initiate transmission chains to the degree we need to think about it? Is it so blunted that this is no longer a big enough risk?That should be the explicit CDC discussion). — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) April 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingBad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

  • Supreme Court likely to bar some 'green card' applicants

    The Supreme Court appeared ready Monday to prevent thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons from applying to become permanent residents. The justices seemed favorable, in arguments via telephone, to the case made by the Biden administration that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status from seeking “green cards” to remain in the country permanently. Many have lived in the U.S. for many years, given birth to American citizens and have put down roots in this country, their advocates say.

  • Toronto area to close some workplaces amid COVID-19 surge

    Canada's biggest city Toronto and neighboring Peel, both of which are in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, on Tuesday said they would order businesses to close if they had outbreaks involving five or more people, medical officials said. The closures would be for a minimum of 10 days if workers "could have reasonably acquired their infection at work," according to a release from Peel Public Health. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is sending federal healthcare workers to help Ontario, the country's most populous province, which includes Toronto and Peel.

  • Thailand seeks 5-10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines

    Thailand is seeking between five and 10 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, its prime minister said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to shore-up supplies while battling its fastest-spreading outbreak so far. Thailand has been credited for its swift containment of its earlier infection waves, but has yet to start mass COVID-19 vaccinations, with just under 572,000 people inoculated with first doses so far. "We're still waiting for quotations and terms and conditions," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters, adding the targeted delivery period for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines was July to year-end.

  • Angry Tesla owner storms display at Shanghai auto show: 'The brakes don't work'

    An unhappy customer who invaded the Tesla booth at the Shanghai auto show by clambering atop a car in protest, creating a social media stir, will be detained for five days, Shanghai police said on Tuesday. Police said the woman and a female accomplice — identified only by their surnames, Zhang and Li — "caused chaos" at the trade fair on Monday when they arrived at the Tesla display "to express their dissatisfaction due to a consumer dispute." Tesla sells roughly 30% of its cars in China, which are made at its Shanghai factory, but has come under occasional criticism in the country over issues such as complaints of battery fires.

  • Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risk; new trial attempts to reinfect virus survivors

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been consistently physically inactive have a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes than patients who were getting at least some exercise or regularly met physical activity guidelines prior to the illness, researchers found. Among the 48,440 patients in their study, 14.4% were consistently inactive in the two years before their COVID-19 diagnosis, 79.1% had some activity, and 6.4% consistently met recommended physical activity guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week.

  • Is herd immunity to COVID-19 possible? Experts increasingly say no.

    ­­The United States may never reach full herd immunity against COVID-19 experts say, but vaccination can tame the coronavirus.

  • 16 inventions getting us off fossil fuels and into renewable energy

    Much of the world's energy comes from non-renewable energy sources. These inventions are innovating our energy consumption and paving a greener path.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'anti-riot' bill that grants civil immunity to drivers who hit protesters and protects police budgets from being cut

    DeSantis pushed the bill, which he signed Monday, last year in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

  • What does a strong reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine mean?

    A doctor explains whether experiencing side effects from the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccine signals how well your immune system is working.

  • 'No place for you': Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

    Seema Gandotra, sick with the coronavirus, gasped for breath in an ambulance for 10 hours as it tried unsuccessfully to find an open bed at six hospitals in India's sprawling capital. Rajiv Tiwari, whose oxygen levels began falling after he tested positive for the virus, has the opposite problem: He identified an open bed, but the resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh can't get to it. Such tragedies are familiar from surges in other parts of the world — but were largely unknown in India, which was able to prevent a collapse in its health system last year through a harsh lockdown.

  • DiCaprio, Fonda urge US not to sign climate deal with Brazil

    Dozens of celebrities including actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix on Tuesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to refrain from signing any environmental agreement with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro. The open letter signed by the artists comes just days Bolsonaro joins dozens of other foreign leaders at a U.S.-led summit to tackle the climate crisis, which will be held online. The U.S. and Brazil have been holding bilateral talks since February, and Bolsonaro’s environment minister has been outspoken about his desire for U.S. financial support for Amazon preservation.