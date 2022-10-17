Israel calls for military aid for Ukraine amid Iranian involvement in war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

According to U.S. intelligence services, Iran has secretly agreed to send to Russia not only attack drones but also surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Israel has given Ukraine no real military aid since the full-scale Russian invasion began, according to French daily newspaper Ouest-France.

"I'm shocked,” he said in an interview with the newspaper.

“I don't understand. Israel gave us nothing. Nothing, zero... I understand they need to defend their land, but then I got information from my intelligence services that Israel provides [the air defenses] in other countries.”

He noted that Israeli society supports Ukraine in its defense against the full-scale Russian invasion. The president addressed the Israeli parliament in March with calls for the country to donate some of its “Iron Dome” anti-air defenses to Ukraine. These calls have so far gone unanswered.

