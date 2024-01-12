Israel calls South Africa's genocide accusation 'absurd' at UN court

Tal Becker, legal advisor to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sits at a hearing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Israel is to make its first statement on the accusation of genocide in the Gaza war. South Africa accuses Israel of systematically committing genocidal acts against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Remko De Waal/ANP/dpa

Israel firmly rejected on Friday the accusations, brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

South Africa's claim in "unfounded" and "absurd," said Tal Becker, legal advisor to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Victims of the Gaza war and the suffering of the civilian population were solely the responsibility of the terrorist organization Hamas. "Israel is at war with Hamas not the Palestinian people," he told the judges.

Israel has invoked its right to self-defence following the attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian extremists from Gaza on October 7.

Becker also described the massacres in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 kidnapped from Israel, around half of whom have been released so far.

"What Israel seeks is not to destroy a people but to protect a people, its people," Becker said.

This is the first time that Israel has faced a genocide accusation before the highest court of the United Nations.

On Thursday, the first day of hearings, South Africa put forward its contention that Israel is committing "systematic" acts of genocide, citing examples of military violence and statements by Israeli politicians and military brass.

More than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza, with at least 70% of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health authority.

These initial court proceedings concern an urgent application by South Africa for the ICJ judges to order an end to Israeli military action.

The court, which is based in the Netherlands and is supposed to resolve conflicts between states, will decide on this in the coming weeks.

However, proceedings on the main issue - the genocide allegation - could take years to resolve.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed South Africa's claims as baseless.

The fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is "in full compliance with international law," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.