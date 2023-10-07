Israel calls upon residents of Giza Strip to evacuate: We will change reality for 50 years ahead

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, has called upon the residents of the Gaza Strip to immediately evacuate, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel will change the reality in Gaza for 50 years ahead.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: In an address to the nation, Netanyahu promised to use "all the might" of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) for destroying the potential of the Hamas terrorist group and called upon the residents of the Gaza Strip to "go away immediately".

Having called the events of this Saturday "something not seen before in Israel", he promised that "it will not happen again".

"We will win this war but the price will be unbearably high", the Prime Minister stated.

"We will fight until the victorious end and will have revenge for this tragic day they prepared for Israel and its nation", he said.

Netanyahu said that Israel will launch attacks throughout Hamas, turning the places where its members "hide and act" into "ruins".

In his turn, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant threatens to change the reality in the Gaza Strip for 50 years ahead.

"They (the terrorists – ed.) saw no difference between women, children and the elderly, they harmed everybody. Soon [Hamas] will understand that it made a serious mistake and will pay for it…We will change the reality in Gaza 50 years ahead," Gallant said in a video address.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in Hamas' massive attack on Israel increased to over 250 people, medics report. It is expected that the number of victims will continue to grow.

At least 1,450 people were injured, many of them in critical condition.

Background:

On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants; fires surged through Israeli cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out in support of Israel following the attack by Hamas terrorists.

Pentagon promised Israel to send everything necessary for self-defence and protection of civilians.

