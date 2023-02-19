Israel carries out airstrike in Damascus suburbs

Syrian security officers inspect the damage - Omar Sanadiki/AP

Israel carried out a rare strike in the heart of Damascus early on Sunday in what is thought to have been its deadliest attack on the Syrian capital in a decade-long campaign against Iran and its proxy forces.

The airstrike targeted Kafr Sousa in the Damascus suburbs, an area that while residential, is also known to be home to senior members of the regime’s political elite, intelligence headquarters and Iranian installations.

Photos released by Syrian news channels of the damage can be geolocated to Kafr Sousa, with the attack hitting near an Iranian school. Other strikes were reported to have hit the Damascus countryside.

Iran has several security installations in Kafr Sousa, including a large cultural compound that is thought to be home to much of its security apparatus.

Civilians were among the 15 people killed in the strike, according to Rami Abdel Rahman, director of UK-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. In a preliminary toll after the strike, Syria’s defence ministry reported that five people had been killed, including a soldier, and 15 other civilians had been injured.

A damaged portion of the residential neighborhood - SANA

It was not immediately clear if the unusual strike in a densely populated area was an attempt to eliminate a specific figure.

Israel did not immediately comment on the strike, but rarely acknowledges its operations in Syria.

This week marked the 15th anniversary of the assassination of Imad Mughniyeh, one of the most senior leaders of Iran’s biggest proxy force, Hizbollah, who was also killed in Kafr Sousa in 2008. His death was reported to have been a joint operation between the intelligence services of the US and Israel.

Israel has carried out hundreds of both declared and undeclared strikes in Syria over the last 10 years as part of a campaign to stop Iran and its allies from entrenching its power in neighbouring Syria.

In recent months it intensified strikes on air bases and airports – both civilian and military – in what diplomatic sources say is an effort to disrupt aerial supply lines of weapons to its proxy forces.

The latest strike, less than two months ago, put Damascus airport out of service for the third time in six months as Israel targeted Iranian-linked assets surrounding the airport.