Is Israel Chemicals (ICL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Owens Corning (OC) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Israel Chemicals (ICL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.11. Over the last 12 months, ICL's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.11 and as low as 11.58, with a median of 13.64.

Investors should also note that ICL holds a PEG ratio of 1.40. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ICL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.80. Within the past year, ICL's PEG has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.58.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ICL has a P/S ratio of 1.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Israel Chemicals is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ICL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Israel Chemicals Shs (ICL) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.