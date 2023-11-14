Israel claims evidence of Hamas headquarters in Gaza children's hospital

Flares are fired by Israeli troops over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinians. on Sunday, November 7, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Israel claims to have evidence that Hamas is using Al-Rantisi Hospital inside Gaza as its command headquarters as the war between the two sides wears on, and the civiolian death toll, many of them children, continues to mount.

The hospital, Gaza's only hospital for children, has reportedly been hit by artillery fire, Israel's chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who led a tour of journalists, claimed.

The director of Al-Rantsis hospital said the facility was surrounded by Israeli tanks Thursday into Friday.

Journalists reported finding abandoned AK-47s, grenades and what Hagari said were suicide vests in the basement, which officials said had been been evacuated. In another room of the basement was a chair where Hagari claims a hostage was kept.

The spokesperson claimed the Israeli military was planning to detonate the grenades and vests and a that forensic team was going to probe the hospital for more evidence.

The hospital nearly had to close its doors between Thursday and Friday, according to UNICEF.

By Friday, Al-Rantisi Hospital had only a small generator powering the intensive care and neonatal intensive care units, UNICEF said.

