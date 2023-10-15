Israel claims it killed key Hamas leader, provides 'window' for evacuations: Live updates

Israel Defense Forces claimed to kill a top Hamas commander and Israel provided Palestinians a three-hour safety window to evacuate north Gaza as Tel Aviv intensified efforts Sunday to wipe out the militant group that has ruled the battered, blockaded territory with an iron fist for more than 15 years.

The IDF said Billal Al Kedra led the Hamas commando forces responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre in the early hours of the Oct. 7 invasion. More than 100 men, women and children were slaughtered and dozens of homes destroyed in the kibbutz, less than a mile from the Gaza border, Israeli authorities say.

"IDF fighter jets operated in Gaza and neutralized Billal Al Kedra," the IDF said in a statement that included video of the strike. "Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives were also neutralized."

Israel has ordered more than 1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza, creating a humanitarian crisis that has brought protests from the U.N. and around the world. The IDF said it would carry out no operations along the primary road south from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

"During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," the IDF said in social media posts. "Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families."

Developments:

∎ Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel this week after completing a six-nation sweep across the region aimed at preventing the war from spreading, the State Department announced.

∎ Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace, restraint and release of the hostages: "I strongly demand that children, the elderly, women and all civilians are not victims of the conflict."

Death toll surpasses 3,600

The Palestinian death toll climbed to 2,329, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday, making the war the deadliest of five Gaza wars for Palestinians. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the initial assault by Hamas and subsequent rocket attacks from Gaza. The overwhelming majority of all those killed in the war were civilians. For Israel, this is the deadliest war since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

The U.S. death toll stands at 29, and more than a dozen Americans are missing and feared killed or taken hostage.

Looking from afar: People with loved ones in Israel, Gaza with constant trauma

Crisis touches families, loved ones around the world

People with ties to the region are dealing with traumatic stress even though they may be thousands of miles from the conflict. The war between Israel and Hamas has inflicted an immediate crisis far beyond the Middle East, touching loved ones’ lives abroad, and placing Americans living far from kibbutzim and refugee camps in a state of constant emergency. Mental health experts warn that the violent, shocking images and news about the conflict exacerbate traumatic stress. The barrage of information and images can have profound effects on health and well-being.

“What we are seeing right now is needless, preventable suffering,” said Dr. Alishia Moreland-Capuia, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard and the founder and director of the Institute for Trauma-Informed Systems Change at McLean Hospital, near Boston. Read more here.

