Israeli government dissolves parliament, calls new elections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Benjamin Netanyahu
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    9th Prime Minister of Israel
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel
  • Yair Lapid
    Alternate Prime Minister of Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s weakened coalition government decided Monday to dissolve parliament and call a new election, the country's fifth in three years.

The vote, expected this fall, could bring about the return of a nationalist religious government led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another prolonged period of political gridlock. The previous four elections, focused on Netanyahu's fitness to rule while on trial for corruption charges, ended in deadlock.

In a nationally televised news conference, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it wasn't easy to disband the government, but he called it “the right decision for Israel.”

The fragile coalition government, which includes parties from across the political spectrum, lost its majority earlier this year and has faced rebellions from different lawmakers in recent weeks.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over from Bennett on an interim basis in an agreement they announced together.

Bennett listed a series of accomplishments and promised an “orderly” transition.

Lapid thanked Bennett for putting the country ahead of his personal interests.

“Even if we’re going to elections in a few months, our challenges as a state cannot wait,” Lapid said.

Bennett formed the eight-party coalition in June 2021 after four successive inconclusive elections.

It included a diverse array of parties, from dovish factions that support an end to Israel's occupation of lands captured in 1967, to hard-line parties that oppose Palestinian independence. Often described as a political “experiment,” it made history by becoming the first Israeli coalition government to include an Arab party.

The alliance made a series of accomplishments, including passing the first national budget in several years and navigating a pair of coronavirus outbreaks without imposing any lockdowns.

But eventually it unraveled, in large part because several members of Bennett's hard-line party objected to what they felt were compromises made by him to keep the coalition afloat and his perceived moderation.

The immediate cause for Bennett's decision was the looming expiration of laws that grant West Bank settlers special legal status. If those laws were to expire, settlers would be subject to many of the military laws that apply to the territory's more than 2 million Palestinians.

Parliament was to vote to extend the laws earlier this month. But the hard-line opposition, comprised heavily of settler supporters, paradoxically voted against the bill in order to embarrass the government. Dovish members of the coalition who normally oppose the settlements voted in favor of the bill in hopes of keeping the government afloat.

By dissolving parliament, the laws remain in effect. Bennett, a former settler leader, said that if he had allowed the laws to expire, there would have been “grave security perils and constitutional chaos.”

“I couldn’t let that happen,” he said.

The dissolution threatened to overshadow a visit scheduled by President Joe Biden scheduled for next month. The U.S. Embassy said it assumed that the visit would take place as planned.

Netanyahu described the imminent dissolution of parliament as “great tidings” for millions of Israelis, and he said he would form “a broad nationalist government headed by Likud” after the upcoming elections.

Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021 that were largely referendums about Netanyahu’s ability to rule while on trial for corruption. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

Opinion polls have forecast that Netanyahu’s hard-line Likud will once again emerge as the largest single party. But it remains unclear whether he would be able to muster the required support of a majority of lawmakers to form a new government.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lapid to become new prime minister as Israel heads to election

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli lawmakers will vote to dissolve parliament, opening the way for the country's fifth election in three years, following weeks of pressure on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's fragile ruling coalition. Bennett will step aside to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in the unlikely coalition of opposites that ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule 12 months ago. Lapid, a former journalist who heads the largest party in the coalition, will serve as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.

  • Israel Headed for New Election as Fragile Coalition Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel is heading for its fifth election in less than four years as the fractious ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed following a series of internal disputes. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a

  • Biden says he is proud of Apple workers who voted to join a union

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "proud" of Apple Inc workers in Maryland who voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States. "I am proud of them," Biden told reporters on Monday. Apple declined to comment after the announcement.

  • Israel says regional alliance has thwarted Iranian attacks

    Israel’s defense minister on Monday said that Israel is helping build a U.S.-led regional air-defense alliance against Iran, and that the partnership has already thwarted attempted Iranian attacks. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he expected the upcoming visit by President Joe Biden to the region to further strengthen this fledgling alliance. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing the country's suspect nuclear program and its support for anti-Israel proxies across the region as threats.

  • Cambodian fisherman catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

    A giant stingray, the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, was captured in the Mekong River in Cambodia on June 13. Researchers say the existence of a stingray this large is a hopeful sign for the area environmentally.

  • Israel Heads for New Elections as Coalition Moves to Dissolve Parliament

    Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to be the transitional prime minister as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett steps aside.

  • Politics latest news: It ‘wouldn’t be right’ for Government to intervene in rail strikes, says minister

    Put people above Labour’s coffers, Shapps tells Starmer ‘Purple’ seats could hold key to general election Staying in Commonwealth will boost economy, PM says SNP threatens own MPs with criminal action over leak Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky

  • Can crumbling cookies sweeten UK data-protection plans?

    Government proposals to move away from EU data-protection laws post-Brexit have had a mixed reaction.

  • 3 passengers, 2 dogs survive after yacht burns and sinks

    A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

  • EU seeks to release Ukrainian grain stuck due to Russia's sea blockade

    European Union foreign ministers will discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's Black Sea port blockade at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes have been trapped in silos since Russia's invaded the country and blocked its ports. Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for the shortage that has led to a jump in global food prices and warnings by the United Nations of hunger in poorer countries that rely heavily on imported grain.

  • The Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong capsizes at sea

    Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.

  • Macron Loses Assembly Majority in Setback to Reform Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday, just not in the way he hoped.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe 44-year-old centrist became the first president in decades to

  • Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange. The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange’s extradition to the United States on spying charges.

  • House candidate touts record, says Spanberger is 'worst kind of politician' ahead of Virginia GOP primary

    Yesli Vega, a law enforcement officer and a Republican candidate to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District, says she is the candidate who can defeat Abigail Spanberger in November.

  • Biden says Ukraine visit unlikely during Europe trip

    Asked if he would visit the country on his upcoming trip to Europe, Biden answered: “On this trip, not likely.”

  • Patriarch Kirill says occupiers in Ukraine "defend Russia on the battlefield"

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 18:18 Kirill, patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Russian occupiers who invaded Ukraine are "defending Russia on the battlefield." Source: Kirill in Penza after the consecration of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, writes Radio Svoboda Quote: "Our young guys are now defending Russia on the battlefield.

  • Rockets expected to be cautious in Kevin Porter Jr. contract extension talks

    ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on a potential Kevin Porter Jr. contract extension in 2022: “The Rockets are expected to approach his rookie extension talks with caution — if at all.”

  • AB Yehoshua, Zionist writer and campaigner who for 50 years advocated a two-state solution in Israel before radically changing his view – obituary

    AB Yehoshua, who has died aged 85, was an Israeli novelist, essayist and playwright, and a political activist who fiercely opposed the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands but at the same time remained a diehard Zionist.

  • Fort Worth honors Juneteenth by walking 2.5 miles with Opal Lee, ‘grandmother’ of holiday

    After a lifetime of advocacy, a 1,400-mile walk to Washington D.C. and a 2.5-mile trek through Fort Worth Saturday afternoon in blazing heat, “Grandmother of Juneteenth” 95-year-old Opal Lee says the work isn’t over yet.

  • Macron faces no confidence vote after losing majority in French election

    Left-wing grouping Nupes to put forward plan for ballot next month