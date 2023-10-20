Israel confirms Hamas release of Illinois hostages Natalie and Judith Raanan

CHICAGO — Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from Evanston who have been hostages of terrorist group Hamas since Oct. 7, have been released, according to the Israeli government.

Illinois Democrat Rep. Jan Schakowsky said she’s also received confirmation about their release.

“We just got confirmation that our two constituents have been released and are at the Red Cross in Israel,” a spokesperson for Schakowsky said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement that he is “incredibly relieved” that Judith and Natalie have been released. The pair are now receiving medical attention, he said.

”I cannot wait to welcome them back home after demonstrating immense strength and bravery in the face of unthinkable terror,” Pritzker said in the statement. “We must continue to advocate and pray for the safe return of those still held by Hamas.”

In a statement Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden thanked the governments of Qatar and Israel for their role in securing the release of Natalie and Judith. The Raanans were not named in the statement.

”Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear,” Biden said. “These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal.”

As news began to spread earlier Friday, Uri Raanan, Natalie’s father and Judith’s ex-husband, told the Tribune he was still “waiting for confirmation from the IDF. I’m waiting for my daughter.”

Natalie, 17, graduated from Deerfield High School in the spring.

Chabad national Director of Media Motti Seligson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Judith and Natalie were released through Egypt.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he was “incredibly relieved” to hear about the release of Natalie and Judith.

”I pray for their health and safe return to their family,” Durbin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and called for the release of the remaining hostages.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth called Judith and Natalie’s release “an undeniable relief — not only for those of us who’ve been working for their release but for their family, friends and all their loved ones who can breathe a little easier today.”

Duckworth called for Hamas to allow medical aid to come to hostages still in captivity, noting that the condition of many others remain unknown.

”This is — and should be — a day of celebration for them, but I know there are still so many families going through the unimaginable anguish of worrying about the fate of their loved ones still being held hostage and my heart goes out to them today,” Duckworth said.

Judith, 59, was born in Israel and often goes by her Hebrew name, Yehudit, or Yehudit bat Tamar, which means daughter of Tamar. She works in Evanston as an aesthetician and has also worked as a life coach.

“Judith is a very kind of spiritual person who loves people,” Ben Raanan, Natalie’s brother and Judith’s stepson, told the Tribune Wednesday.

Natalie was born near Chicago but spent most of the first decade of her life in Israel with mom Judith. She had hopes of going into fashion design, interior decorating or tattooing.

“She’s not a politician or a soldier,” Ben said of his sister. “She is an artist.”

Natalie had traveled in Italy to celebrate her high school graduation before heading to Israel with her mother, her brother said.

Natalie and Judith were taken hostage during a visit to Israel by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, during a coordinated attack on Oct. 7. They had been visiting relatives at Nahal Oz in southern Israel when Hamas operatives entered the kibbutz during a surprise attack by the region.

Ben had shared a plea with the Tribune Wednesday for Hamas to release proof of Natalie and Judith’s well-being. The terrorist group released its first video footage of a hostage, 21-year-old Mia Schem, on Tuesday.

Natalie’s family members last heard from her on the morning of Oct. 7, U.S. time, Ben said.

A senior Israeli official confirmed Judith and Natalie’s identities to the Times of Israel early Friday afternoon as Judith and Natalie, who hold dual American and Israeli citizenship.

CNN reported that Judith has fallen into poor health, and that the pair are currently with the Red Cross.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, said they released the citizens “for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Reuters reported.

Reuters also reported that Hamas said more than 20 hostages have been killed by Israeli air strikes, with 50 more held by armed enclaves throughout the area.

(Chicago Tribune’s Chloe Hilles and Alexandra Hulvalchick contributed to this story.)

