Israel confirms rescue of soldier kidnapped by Hamas; skull of another hostage found

WASHINGTON - A female Israel soldier kidnapped on Oct. 7 was rescued from Hamas terrorists during an overnight Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.

Pvt. Ori Megidish is now home with her family, the IDF said in a statement. A medical examination determined Megidish to be in good condition.

"Last night, our forces liberated Pvt. Ori Megidish from Hamas captivity," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting Monday.

"To the terrorists of Hamas and ISIS I say – you are monsters. We will continue to pursue you. We will continue to hunt you. We will strike you until you fall at our feet," Netanyahu added.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Megidish is the fifth hostage that has returned to Israel out of more than 200 taken captive by Hamas and brought to Gaza during the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the overnight operation to secure Megidish shows that Israel can rescue more hostages taken by Hamas.

“This is further proof of our ability to reach the hostages, the importance of the ground operation, and above all our commitment to each and every one of the hostages,” Gallant said, according to the Times of Israel.

She is home.



PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was released during ground operations.



Ori is now home with her family. pic.twitter.com/7Arr9835Ws — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, another missing person in Israel was confirmed dead: 23-year-old Shani Louk, an Israeli-German citizen, who was among attendees of a music festival that Hamas terrorists attacked. A video of Louk dancing at the festival prior to the attack garnered widespread attention.

The Israel Foreign Ministry said Louk was kidnapped from the festival before being "tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists" and experiencing "unfathomable horrors."

Fire and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled) ORG XMIT: KH109

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Louk's skull was found in Gaza.

"These barbaric sadistic animals simply chopped off her head when they were attacking and torturing and killing Israelis," Herzog said. "It's a huge tragedy and I send a lot of condolences to her bereaved family. She was a beautiful 23-year-old who went to a music festival."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed Louk's death in a statement.

"The news of Shani Louk's death is terrible. Like many others, she was brutally murdered," Scholz said. "This shows the full barbarity behind the Hamas attack - who must be held accountable. This is terror, and Israel has the right to defend itself."

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Ricarda Louk displays a photograph of her daughter Shani Louk, 22, who is a hostage of Hamas, prior to a meeting between Bundestag President Baerbel Bas and family members of Hamas hostages who are German citizens on October 19, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. A number of the approximately 199 hostages currently held by Hamas are German citizens from at least five different families. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776051352 ORIG FILE ID: 1744278728

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly known as Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel rescues kidnapped soldier; skull of hostage found