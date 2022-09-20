Israel considers shutting copper networks in shift to fibre optics

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv
Steven Scheer
·1 min read

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday.

His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their opinions by Nov. 24, he said in a statement.

The minister pointed to Singapore as having fully switched to full use of fibre optics, while Australia and New Zealand are in advanced stages of the process.

After years of delays and disputes between Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms firm, and the communications ministry, in early 2021 Bezeq began to deploy its fibre network nationwide.

Hendel said that the ministry was now looking into transferring all telecoms services to fibre.

"The old communications infrastructure do not sufficiently answer the ever increasing demands of the public. And they pollute and have poor performance," he said in a statement, noting the global trend to moving to fibre networks.

Traditional copper networks consume a lot of energy and have high maintenance costs with low bandwidth, he said.

Bezeq said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv on Tuesday that it was "reviewing the announcement and intends to submit its response to the ministry."

Last month, Bezeq said it currently reaches more than 1.36 million households with its fibre network and as of the end of June had 180,000 customers for its fibre service.

It aims for 1.5 million homes to have fibre access by the end of the year and for 2.2 million - 82% of the country - in the coming years.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Street closures: Gridlock Alert as UN General Assembly convenes

    Nearly double the diplomats and world leaders are attending this year's General Assembly, which is underway and runs through Friday.

  • DOJ probes racism allegations in Kansas City police force

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into allegations of discrimination against Black […] The post DOJ probes racism allegations in Kansas City police force appeared first on TheGrio.

  • NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

    New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers Nov. 1 but will continue to require its own workers to be inoculated, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms. New York City began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021. Most Broadway theaters stopped requiring proof of vaccination over the summer, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this month that masks are no longer required on public transportation, including subway trains and stations.

  • Al Jazeera journalist's killing referred to ICC in complaint

    A coalition of lawyers and advocacy groups said Tuesday it has referred the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on behalf of her family, calling on prosecutors to investigate what it described as Israel’s deliberate targeting of the veteran reporter. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.

  • Gabby Petito’s father calls for global missing person effort on one year anniversary of body discovery

    Law enforcement officials found Petito’s mortal remains on 19 September last year

  • In Donetsk Oblast, SSU captures saboteurs from group once ran by "Motorola" militant

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:32 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed two pro-Kremlin sleeper militants who had arrived on Ukraine-controlled territory to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities even before the invasion began.

  • EthereumPOW Sees 'Replay' Exploit for 200 ETHW Days After Rocky Start

    However, the exploit took place on a contract and does not affect the main Ethereum PoW network itself.

  • South Korea and Meta to ramp up metaverse safety

    South Korea’s official media regulation agency met with Andy O’Connell, vice president of product policy and strategy of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Monday to discuss ways to boost user protection on the metaverse. See related article: South Korea will not rule the metaverse with game laws, science ministry says Fast facts Ahn Hyoung-hwan, the vice […]

  • Aptos offers US$1 mln bug bounty for catching critical vulnerabilities

    Aptos, a public chain launched by former members of failed Meta stablecoin project Diem, announced Friday a prize of up to US$1 million to encourage developers to find major vulnerabilities in the blockchain network, as the launch of the highly-anticipated blockchain fell slightly behind schedule. See related article: Binance makes additional investment in Aptos Fast […]

  • Ethereum price drops 20% as SEC declares control over network

    Ethereum has plummeted by over 20% despite last week's successful transition to proof of stake as the shadow of a major US regulator body falls over its rising ambitions.

  • Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy

    The company behind the Web3 domain service and Virgil Griffith sued GoDaddy in September alleging the domain registration platform falsely announced eth.link had expired, and then sold it to a third party.

  • Uber says Lapsus$-linked hacker responsible for breach

    Uber said the attacker had not accessed any user accounts and the databases that store sensitive user information such as credit card numbers, bank account or trip details. "The attacker accessed several internal systems, and our investigation has focused on determining whether there was any material impact," Uber said, adding that investigation was still ongoing. Friday's cybersecurity incident had brought down Uber's internal communication system for a while and employees were restricted to use Salesforce-owned office messaging app Slack.

  • 1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta

    This identity and authentication company began this year by losing its customers' and investors' trust.