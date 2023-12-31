Israel continues attacks on Gaza in north and south

Smoke rises from buildings after an Israeli air strike on the city of Khan Younes. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday continued to attack targets across the Gaza Strip, with people in the sealed-off coastal area having long run out of places to hide.

The IDF said fighter jets flew renewed attacks on terrorists near Gaza City in the north, with ground troops helping to eliminate them.

Troops discovered and destroyed explosive devices in a kindergarten, according to the report.

Fighters were also killed in the south of Gaza and further tunnel shafts were uncovered, according to the IDF.

In the city of Khan Younis, the Israeli army also reportedly stormed the headquarters of Hamas, the Palestinian extremist organization that took control of Gaza by force in 2007 and is listed as a terrorist organization by Israel, the EU and the US.

Hamas' intelligence headquarters was also located there, an Israeli official said on Saturday evening.

IDF forces are currently intensifying their campaign to eliminate Hamas from Gaza. After initially focusing on the north including Gaza City, the aerial and ground operation is now zooming in on the centre and south of the coastal area.

In the past, the IDF had repeatedly told Gazans to flee to the south to escape the fighting, and hundreds of thousands are sheltering there.

