Israel continues attacks in Khan Younis and central Gaza

Palestinians mourn next to the bodies of their relatives of the Nofal family, who were killed following Israeli air strikes on a building west of the city of Rafah, killing at least 15 people. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Israeli forces are continuing their attacks in the city of Khan Younis and in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the centre of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops have attacked around 150 Hamas targets over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday morning.

In Khan Younis, the largest city in the south of the sealed-off Palestinian territory, the army said it had killed dozens of Hamas militants.

Fifteen underground tunnel shafts were uncovered in al-Maghazi, which was established in 1949 and is one of the smaller refugee camps in Gaza. It is a densely built-up quarter with narrow streets and alleys.

The UN said that some 33,000 Palestinians lived there before the war erupted in October.

Israeli military operations in the area also uncovered rocket launchers, drones and explosive devices, the IDF said.

Figures from the Hamas-run Health Ministry show that around 23,210 people have been killed since Israeli military operations began more than three months ago. Almost 59,170 people have been injured.

Israel is responding to the worst massacre in its history and is vowing to destroy Hamas, which controlled the Gaza Strip.

On October 7, terrorists from the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement and other extremist groups murdered more than 1,200 people in Israel.

In light of the devastating impact on the civilian population, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for more protection and help for Gazans during a visit to Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Further civilian casualties should be avoided and more humanitarian aid should be allowed in, Blinken said.

