Israel crisis puts Schumer on collision course with progressives

Alayna Treene
·3 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's longtime support for Israel puts him on a collision course with the progressive wing of his party as the conflict between Israel and Hamas worsens.

Why it matters: This is the toughest political position the New York Democrat has been in since becoming majority leader. The fighting in the Middle East is dividing his party — and creating a clear rift among its different wings.

  • Deepening the challenge: Schumer is up for re-election next year and one of his potential opponents — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is one of the most vocal progressive critics of the actions taken by Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • While President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are similarly boxed in after ascending to power in a pro-Israel environment, Schumer faces this problem most acutely.

The backdrop: Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader, rose to prominence in part thanks to a career in New York politics built on a foundation of pro-Israel credentials.

  • He frequently bucked President Obama on Middle East policy, including opposing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • That put him at odds with the majority of his party but aligned him with Israel. He later criticized President Trump for leaving the deal and said a new agreement should be negotiated.

  • In 2019, Schumer delivered a speech at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting in which he said: "You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel and completely American."

  • It was a poke at another Squad member — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — who had leveled sharp criticisms against supporters of Israel.

Flash-forward to the current crisis. So far, Schumer has largely been silent even as other historically fierce defenders of Israel, such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), have spoken up.

  • Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shocked his colleagues over the weekend when he said he was "deeply troubled" by Netanyahu's military actions. The statement turned the heads of Israel's top politicians, Axios' Barak Ravid said.

  • Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who's Jewish, led a group of 29 Democratic senators in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

  • Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) — the top members of the Foreign Relations' Middle East subcommittee — issued the first bipartisan statement in support of a ceasefire.

Schumer told reporters Monday he agrees with the Murphy-Young statement and wants to see a ceasefire "reached quickly."

  • He did not discuss the issue during his floor remarks — one of the most prominent stages he commands as majority leader.

  • His comments came shortly before Biden announced he backed a ceasefire for the first time during a call with Netanyahu.

  • Meanwhile, a series of progressives have condemned Israel's behavior under Netanyahu.

Between the lines: Schumer has worked diligently to solidify his support on the left, strengthening his position against Ocasio-Cortez or another progressive in 2022.

  • Navigating the current crisis in the Middle East — particularly when his fellow members are being far more vocal on the issue — is a foreign policy challenge that has a larger domestic impact on him.

    Analysis: US president may find himself increasingly isolated in his resolute defence of Israel Joe Biden’s stance on Israel has not shifted in his many decades in politics. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images In his staunch defence of Israel, Joe Biden is sticking to a course set decades ago as a young senator, and so far he has not given ground on the issue to the progressive wing of his party or many Jewish Democrats urging a tougher line towards Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden has even been prepared to face isolation at the UN security council, at the potential cost of his own credibility on multilateralism and human rights. But analysts say that as the death toll rises with no sign of a ceasefire, the domestic and international pressures on the president could become impossible to ignore. American Jews have grown increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu and his policies. A Pew Research Center survey published last week found that only 40% thought the prime minister was providing good leadership, falling to 32% among younger Jews. Strikingly, only 34% strongly opposed sanctions or other punitive measures against Israel. The liberal Jewish American lobby, J Street, has growing influence in the Democratic party and has urged Biden to do more to stop the bloodshed and the Israeli policies that have helped drive the conflict. Protesters march in support of Palestine near in Washington DC on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images “We’re also urging the administration to make clear publicly that Israeli efforts to evict and displace Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and the West Bank are unacceptable, as is the use of excessive force against protesters,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the group’s president. A prominent progressive Jewish writer, Peter Beinart, wrote a commentary in the New York Times last week arguing for the right of Palestinian refugees to return as the only long-term solution to the cycle of violence. “The East Jerusalem evictions are so combustible because they continue a pattern of expulsion that is as old as Israel itself,” Beinart wrote. Donald Trump’s unquestioning embrace of Netanyahu and his policies contributed to making Israel policy a partisan issue. Facing increasing opposition from American Jews, the former Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer argued publicly last week that the Israeli government should spend more of its energy reaching out to “passionate” American evangelicals, rather than Jews who he said were “disproportionately among our critics”. US evangelicals such as Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo helped shape Trump policy on Israel. They are not a force in the Democratic party but a consideration in red and purple states Biden will have to win in next year’s midterm congressional elections to maintain a majority. However, he cannot afford to alienate the progressive wing of his own party. It was progressive enthusiasm, and the support of prominent figures such as Bernie Sanders, that helped Biden win the presidency where Hillary Clinton failed. Congressional progressives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been more and more outspoken in their criticism of the Biden line of emphasising Israel’s right of defence “If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Saturday. This is happening with the support of the United States.I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire.If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to?How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights? https://t.co/bXY99O3Wqp— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021 Biden worked hard to cultivate the progressives during the campaign and afterwards, setting up policy workshops with them, but the current crisis has brought that honeymoon in an end. Most analysts, however, say Biden set his course on the Israel long ago and will be hard to shift. He was a staunch defender in the Senate for decades, supporting the Israeli bombing of a suspected nuclear reactor in Iraq in 1981, for example, and labelling himself “Israel’s best Catholic friend”. His foreign policy outlook is based on the foundation of adhering to and strengthening America’s traditional alliances. “Biden has his own compass when it comes to the region, and is less susceptible to pressure from the left flank of his party,” said Carmiel Arbit, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “Although there is some pressure within the Democratic party to take a less sympathetic stance towards Israel, and it is certainly starting to drive a different conversation, it is not driving policy on this issue.” Arbit added: “But a lot depends on the situation. If the conflict escalates, and casualty numbers rise significantly, Biden’s posture could change.” Daniel Levy, the head of the US/Middle East Project thinktank, agreed that the political ground is shifting under Biden’s feet. “It is premature to suggest that the special treatment Israel receives in American politics and policy, and that has previously traversed Republican and Democratic administrations, is definitively over,” Levy said. “Yet the dynamics are pushing in that direction and the signs of change are already visible – the question is how far and how fast those will move.” In the short term, he added, the key will be the views expressed in the Senate, which is split 50-50, with Biden’s agenda often dependent on Kamala Harris, the vice-president, casting the deciding vote.

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Monday he wants to "see a ceasefire reach quickly and mourn the loss of life."Why it matters: Schumer is a staunch defender of Israel and has maintained that Israel should be able to defend itself. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and 28 Senate Democrats also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Sunday."I agree with the statement put out by Sens. Murphy and Young last night in its entirety," Schumer told reporters in the Capitol.The violence has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Schumer did not answer a reporter's question on whether he supports the U.S.'s $735 million arms deal with Israel.The big picture: Israeli officials said Sunday a ceasefire is not on the table right now.The U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has been holding extensive talks with both Israel and Hamas in an effort to restore peace.White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday would not commit to calling for a ceasefire when asked. "Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel, also with other countries in the region, is the most constructive approach we can take," she said. Go deeper... In photos: Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second weekLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Anas Baba/GettyTEL AVIV, Israel—The Gaza Strip and Israel entered their second week of hostilities Monday with a surging death toll, primarily on the Palestinian side. International efforts to bring an end to the deadliest round of fighting in the region for years have so far failed to take hold, with Israel continuing to hammer Gaza with airstrikes and militant groups continuing to fire barrages of rockets into Israel.According to Gazan health authorities, 200 Palestinians have so far been killed, including 59 children and 35 women. Ten Israelis have been killed, according to local authorities, including 2 children and one soldier.Israeli military officials disputed the casualty count coming out of Gaza, stating conservatively that 130 enemy combatants had so far been killed.“The Health Ministry is told not to report male military-age fatalities,” an Israeli officer told The Daily Beast. “Military casualties are obfuscated, while civilian casualties are inflated.”Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for PalestiniansThe Daily Beast could not independently verify either Palestinian or Israeli claims regarding the death count inside Gaza, and no evidence has yet been provided by the Israeli military to suggest an exaggerated toll.The Israeli military did not deny that civilians had been killed in its operations, especially overnight during strikes on an extensive Hamas underground tunnel system—referred to by Israel as the Gaza “metro”—that reportedly killed 42 people as adjacent buildings collapsed.“The buildings were not the target, and we didn’t assess they were going to collapse,” the Israeli officer said, expressing regret. “We try our best…to minimize collateral damage…we’ll adjust in future.”Hostilities erupted last Monday amidst weeks of tensions around Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, as well as a pending Israeli court decision that may have evicted several Palestinian families from their homes in a nearby neighborhood. Hamas subsequently fired a barrage of rockets at the contested holy city, setting off reprisal Israel airstrikes in Gaza and the current cycle of violence.The rising civilian death toll inside Gaza has drawn international condemnation towards Israel, including from significant parts of the Democratic party, and increased efforts—primarily on the part of the U.S. and Egypt—to broker a ceasefire between the two sides.A senior U.S. diplomat is in the region for talks with Israeli officials, yet the Biden administration, while calling for the fighting to end, has not demanded an immediate cessation from Israel.“Israel has the right to defend itself. There is no equivalence between a terrorist group indiscriminately firing rockets at civilians and a country defending its people from those attacks,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday. “But Israel as a democracy has an extra burden to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties even as it defends itself.”Later on Monday, the U.S. again blocked a UN Security Council resolution criticizing Israel for the hostilities.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear over the weekend that the military operation would continue “with full force,” he said Sunday—until Hamas capabilities were degraded and long-term deterrence against the group was restored.In service of these aims, Israel said it was targeting militant operatives (including senior commanders and their homes), rocket production facilities, command and control centers (controversially including multi-story buildings), and, new to this round of fighting, the Gaza “metro” system: hundreds of kilometers of reinforced concrete tunnels built underneath the coastal enclave meant to move around fighters, store weapons, and attack Israeli forces during any ground incursion.After three intense rounds of bombardment in recent days, the Israeli military assessed that one hundred kilometers of the system had been destroyed—with more in the offing.“Hamas miscalculated...best I can assess, Gaza has never felt this kind of force before,” Israeli military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said Sunday.For their part, Hamas and its allies have fired over three thousand rockets at Israel in eight days, including barrages of hundreds, a rate of fire previously unseen. For comparison, during the last Israel-Gaza war, in 2014, militant groups fired 4800 rockets and mortars at Israel—in two months. Over the past week Hamas has been able to target Tel Aviv and its environs with regularity, on a scale never before witnessed.Violent Jerusalem Clashes Just the Start of Bloody Days to Come“Firing on Tel Aviv is like drinking water,” Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said last week, later boasting that the group could keep firing on Israel’s economic capital for the next six months. The group scored a major psychological victory this past Saturday night when it announced that it was “lifting the curfew” over Tel Aviv for two hours and would hold its fire; but after midnight, it added, the city should prepare for incoming attacks.True to its word, sirens rang out in Tel Aviv nine minutes after midnight, followed by the familiar thuds and louder booms of the Iron Dome aerial defense system indicating rockets had been intercepted in the skies above.Southern Israeli towns and cities have borne the brunt of the rocket and mortar fire coming from Hamas. At the height of the bombardment last week, sirens rang out every ten minutes in the region. A large proportion of the population has simply left for safer areas farther north. Schools have been closed for a week across half the country, much incoming commercial air traffic has been canceled, and natural gas platforms sitting in the Mediterranean have also needed to be defended due to the threat of rocket fire.The only sliver of good news, perhaps, is that the intercommunal violence that erupted inside Israel last week—between Arab and Jewish citizens of the state—has seemingly been contained. The last two nights have seen a major reduction in the rioting, vandalism and attempted lynches by both Arab-Israeli youths and gangs of far-right Jewish vigilantes.A massive police operation of fifteen thousand officers, and now including Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, has so far succeeded in tamping down what even Netanyahu termed “anarchy” on the streets. Nearly a thousand arrests have been made, although both Jewish and Arab communal leaders worry that the long-term damage will take years to repair.Arab-Israeli parliamentarian Mansour Abbas, during a tour of the hard-hit city of Lod on Sunday, condemned the burning of both synagogues and mosques during the unrest.“The red line is violence of any kind,” he said. “We must look forward and start rebuilding our holy sites and our relations.”A major test is upcoming on Tuesday, with a planned general strike in both the Arab-Israeli community and adjacent Palestinian cities in the West Bank. Schools, businesses, and government offices will be shuttered, leading to fears of clashes with Israeli security forces. Eleven Palestinians were killed in just such violence across the West Bank last Friday, leading to fears it would, like Gaza, explode.How Bibi Empowered the Supremacist Movement Fueling This ConflictYet follow-on protests over the weekend only attracted several thousand Palestinian demonstrators across some two dozen flash points in the West Bank. An Israeli security official told The Daily Beast that, despite its harsh condemnations of Israel, the Palestinian Authority – which governs parts of the West Bank—had so far not actively joined the fray.With the death count rising in Gaza and scenes of devastation beamed across the world, it’s an open question how long the PA can hold such a line – to say nothing of Israel.Public figures from John Oliver to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasia-Ortez have blasted the Israeli operation in Gaza; mass demonstrations have taken place in various European capitals; and condemnations have even been issued by friendly Arab regimes in the Middle East.Major General Eliezer Toledano, the Israeli officer actually running the operation, told Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday that “we’re in the middle of the campaign…the longer we [the military] are given, the better our achievements will be.”Most analysts in Israel believe it may be a matter of days until international patience, including that of the Biden administration, is exhausted—and the fighting brought to a close later this week. False comfort for all those caught in the crossfire until then.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or anyone in his administration has publicly backed a ceasefire. It will increase pressure on Israel to seek an end to the conflict, which Netanyahu has insisted will continue until Hamas' ability to attack Israel is further degraded.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: An Israeli official said the Biden administration hadn't given Israel a deadline for reaching a ceasefire but had been stressing on Monday that it was reaching the end of its ability to hold back international pressure on Israel over the Gaza operation. “The overall message was that they support us but want this to end."Israeli official to AxiosThe U.S. has blocked at least three attempts at the UN Security Council to release a statement on the situation in Gaza.During the call, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks while encouraging Netanyahu to make every effort to avoid civilian casualties, the White House said.Gaza health officials say at least 212 Palestinians have been killed over the past week, including 61 children. Most of the casualties are the result of Israeli airstrikes.10 Israelis have been killed, including two children, as Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel — most of which have been intercepted.What to watch: Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support for Israel’s right to self-defense but stressed that he wants to complete all the goals of the Gaza operation, his office said.Biden and Netanyahu also discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners toward a ceasefire, the White House said.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Blinken spoke on the phone today with his Israeli, Jordanian, Emirati and EU counterparts about efforts to end the fighting.Worth noting: The U.S. waited until five minutes before the deadline to block the most recent UN Security Council statement on Monday, which Israeli officials read as a signal that the U.S. position was shifting, Israeli officials say.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, and during their call expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and encouraged Netanyahu "to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the White House said. Over the last week, Israel has been conducting airstrike after airstrike in Gaza, and in return, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. This is the worst fighting between the two sides since 2014, and so far, at least 200 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed. Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to broker a ceasefire, but have yet to make any progress. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said any "diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we'll support," but "ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a ceasefire." The Biden administration said it is focusing on "quiet, intensive diplomacy," but some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), are calling on the president to "push harder" on Israel and Hamas to stop the violence. "We can't continue to see this loss of civilian life," Schiff said on Face the Nation Sunday. "It's got to come to an end." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he had not personally seen evidence that Hamas was operating in a building that housed offices for Al Jazeera, the AP and other media in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli government has claimed, AP reports.The latest: "The Secretary was referring only to what he personally had seen. As he made clear, any such information would be provided to others in the administration, not directly to the secretary of State," a senior State Department official told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Israel has said the presence of a Hamas military intelligence office justified an airstrike that destroyed the 12-story building on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Israeli intelligence had shared proof with the U.S. “Shortly after the strike we did request additional details regarding the justification for it,” Blinken said at a press conference in Denmark Monday, later adding he has "not seen any information provided.”Blinken said he "will leave it to others to characterize if any information has been shared and our assessment of that information."The state of play: The AP and Al Jazeera have also said they were not provided evidence that Hamas occupied the building. The news outlets condemned the airstrike and called for an independent investigation, with AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt saying "the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today." Acting director-general of Al-Jazeera Media Network Mostefa Souag called the strike a "war crime," describing it as an effort to curtail press coverage of the situation in Gaza. "We have called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence. AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk."AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt in a statementIn a phone call with Pruitt on Sunday, Blinken "offered his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.Editor's note: This story has been updated with comment from a senior State Department official.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

