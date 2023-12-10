Israel Defence Forces announce surrender of many Hamas members

Daniel Hagari, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman, has said that many Hamas members surrendered to Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, 9 December.

Source: Hagari, quoted by The Times of Israel

Quote: "In Shejaiya and Jabaliya, terrorists who surrendered handed over weapons and equipment."

Details: Hagari claimed that the operatives complained that the Hamas leadership was not informed of the difficult situation they are facing on the ground.

The IDF spokesman also reported on the "widespread feeling that the Hamas leadership underground does not care about the public in Gaza who are above ground ", and this is also a concern for the movement's operatives, he added.

"The intelligence that emerges from the interrogations creates more targets and aids us in the operational activity," Hagari said.

Background: Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli National Security Adviser, said on Saturday, 9 December that more than 7,000 Palestinian militants have been killed since the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

